Leaked video: Arrest Oshiomhole, Gambari – PDP tells Buhari

News (pix:Oshiomhole/Gambari)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the revelation in the leaked video discussion between former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari is weighty enough for the presidency to call Oshiomhole and Gambari for further explanation.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference, noted that in the trending video, the former APC National Chairman was telling the Chief of Staff certain individuals to be arrested ahead of the September 19 governorship election.

“Nigerians were alarmed by the video in which Oshiomhole was seen emphatically urging the Chief of Staff to Mr. President on the need to clampdown on certain unnamed Nigerians to achieve political suppression and submission ahead of the Edo election,” he said.

Ologbondiyan, who also doubles as Secretary, Publicity Sub-committee of PDP National Campaign Council on Edo Governorship Election, stated that the involvement of the Chief of Staff to the President and the fact that the discussion held within the precincts of the Presidential Villa, have made the Presidency complicit.

He added that this placed a huge burden on President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Already, there is anxiety in the public space that the discussion between Oshiomhole and Prof. Gambari as captured in the video is an extension of discussions that must have held behind closed doors in the Presidential villa.

“The video has validated earlier revelations of plots by Oshiomhole and the discredited APC governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to use compromised security operatives being mobilised by certain individuals in the presidency, to arrest innocent Nigerians, including traditional, faith-based and community leaders on trumped up charges, ahead of the Edo election.

“It also confirms our stance that Adams Oshiomhole and the APC candidate have completely lost ground in Edo state, hence the plot to clamp down on the people,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said Nigerians and the people of Edo State now know those to hold responsible should there be cases of illegal arrests, assassinations and unexplained killings, sudden disappearances of prominent people, accidental discharge by federal security operatives and mysterious accidents in the course of this Edo governorship election.

He wants President Buhari to reassure Nigerians by immediately ordering the arrest of Oshiomhole and Prof. Gambari for questioning over the video.

