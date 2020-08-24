Leaked video: PDP maligning Gambari wrongly –Presidency

The Presidency has said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen a wrong person to malign by trying to misinterpret the chat the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, had with the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, along the walkway of the Presidential Villa.

The PDP, as well as many commentators, had picked out a part where the word ‘arrest’ was mentioned in a recent viral video and had imputed negative interpretations to it.

Despite Presidency’s clarification on the matter and assurances of free and fair elections at the forthcoming Edo State governorship polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP had called on the United Nations (UN), European Union (EU) and other international bodies to place a visa ban on Gambari, Oshiomhole and other individuals as punishment for allegedly plotting to truncate democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

Responding to this development, a source in the Presidency who craved anonymity noted that all efforts invested by the opposition to discredit Gambari on the matter had continued to fail in the face of his solid credibility.

The source said the Chief of Staff was only doing his job of leading the former APC National Chairman to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and besides, Oshiomhole repeated what he said in the video at a press briefing after meeting with him.

Oshiomhole had, while briefing State House Correspondents after meeting with Buhari, said he came to plead with the President to ensure security for the upcoming Edo State governorship election, citing threats of violence by the opposition.

The Presidency source, however, wondered why the PDP had decided to mudsling with what he described as “an incomplete information”, saying no one knew how the conversation started or how it ended.

“What PDP is doing is called ‘playing the devil’s card’, which is all about suggesting ideas into people’s heads. The truth does not matter in such an atmosphere.

What I am convinced of is that even the leaders of the PDP know what they are doing is wicked and unethical. But since it is politics, they believe anything goes. “How do you know the ‘arrest’ in the conversation is for PDP elements?

The target in this mudslinging is the Chief of Staff to the President. But their mistake is that this is not a man for this sort of politics. He’s way above petty politicking. He’s a career diplomat and hardly interested in this kind of politics. Those who know him know this much about him.”

