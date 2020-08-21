Leaked video: PDP seeks U.S., UK’s sanction against Gambari, Oshiomhole

The issue of leaked video discussion between the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has refused to settle. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had, on Tuesday, called for the arrest of the duo for planning to unleash violence during the election. Yesterday, PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, added his voice, and called on the international community to pay more than passing interest to the gross abuse and anti-democratic activities by the APC to undermine democratic process in Edo State. Secondus, at a press conference, also called for appropriate sanction on the individuals involved in anti-democratic act, including visa restrictions to any democratic countries.

“The interest and will of the people of Edo State should be paramount in all decisions and that should guide any action either by the INEC or the government. “PDP remains vehemently opposed to any postponement of Edo and Ondo governorship elections. September 19 and October 10 should be sacrosanct.

“Nigerians should declare anybody or group working to truncate the ongoing electoral processes for Edo and Ondo states as enemies of democracy who want to inject crisis in the two states by undermining the will of the people,” Secondus said.

The PDP National Chairman stated that the threat to Nigeria’s democracy is becoming more real by the day. According to him, APC and presidency are desperate to win the September 19 Edo governorship election at all cost. “We are deeply saddened that under the watch of an elected president, Muhammadu Buhari, who is a huge beneficiary of democracy, the nation’s highest seat of power is being used for the hatching of plans to undermine democracy. “The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, is such a strategic staff that when he is involved in any underhand thing, the president cannot free himself from it,” he stated. Secondus also called on the National Assembly to investigate the content of the tape with a view to acting appropriately.

“The constitution and the Electoral Act are clear on this type of blatant undermining of democracy by clamping down on the opposition. “It’s very unfortunate that the numerous problems overwhelming the nation are not disturbing the president and his party, but they are engaged in planning how to blackmail and arrest the opposition.

“It’s also in our findings that the APC leaders are making several efforts to arm-twist the INEC into falling for their devious move to shift the election. “All these anti-democratic moves are all aimed at one thing: creating a constitutional logjam to disrupt the election because they know they cannot win.

“The leaked video, which has been confirmed by the presidency, confirms the plan to arrest and keep away all opposition leaders and clear the way for the rigging machinery of APC to roll through. “This development is not only shameful, but very unfortunate that the nation’s seat of power housing a democraticallyelected president has to be used to plan how to inflict harm on democracy. “We call on both the INEC and the judiciary to stand firm in defence of democracy and not yield to the manipulative tendencies of APC and its governments,” he added.

