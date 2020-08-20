News

Leaked video: Sanction Gambari, Oshiomhole for anti-democratic activities, PDP tells US, UK

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The issue of leaked video discussion between Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has refused to settle.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Tuesday called for the arrest of the duo for planning to unleash violence during the election.
On Thursday, PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus added his voice, and called on the international community to pay more than passing interest to the gross abuse and anti-democratic activities by the APC to undermine democratic process in Edo State.
Secondus, who spoke at a press conference, also called for appropriate sanction on the individuals involved in anti-democratic act, including visa restrictions to any democratic countries.
“The interest and will of the people of Edo State should be paramount in all decisions and that should guide any action either by the INEC or the government.
“PDP remains vehemently opposed to any postponement of Edo and Ondo State governorship elections. September 19 and October 10 should be sacrosanct.
“Nigerians should declare anybody or group working to truncate the ongoing electoral processes for Edo and Ondo states as enemies of democracy who want to inject crisis in the two states by undermining the will of the people,” Secondus said.
The PDP National Chairman stated that the threat to Nigeria’s democracy is becoming more real by the day.
According to him, APC and presidency are desperate to win the September 19 Edo governorship election at all cost.

