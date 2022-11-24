LEAP Africa appoints Clare Omatseye as board chair

LEAP Africa, one of Africa’s leading youthfocused leadership development non-profit organisations is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Board Chair, Co- Chair, and an Acting Executive Director. Mrs. Clare Omatseye and Mr. Larry Ettah, have been appointed as Board Chair and Co-Chair respectively. Mrs. Omatseye and Mr. Ettah are astute business leaders of great repute who have led and managed many successful projects and organisations with a track record of success, innovation, and scaling.

Omatseye succeeds Mr Udeme Ufot (MFR), who has retired from the Board after serving two tenures in that position. Mrs. Clare Omatseye is the Managing Director/ Founder of JNC International Ltd. (JNCI), a leading Turnkey Medical Equipment Solutions Company, an organisation she founded in 2003.

She is a seasoned Healthcare Entrepreneur with an exciting pharmaceutical and Medical Technology career, spanning over three decades. She has served in various companies, including, May & Baker Nig. Plc, Aventis Pasteur Nigeria and Huntleigh Healthcare Limited. She is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) and Beta Glass Plc; and the Chairman of Vaccipharm Ltd. (a company she also founded in 1999).

