Learn from Buhari’s administration’s mistakes – Chief Imam advises Tinubu

The Chief Imam of the University of Ibadan, Professor Abdulrahman Oloyede, yesterday enjoined the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to learn from the mistakes of the present administration, led by President Muhammadu Buhari and avoid its pitfalls. Noting that it is necessary for the incoming administration to run a successful administration, as the Professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies appealed while addressing journalists shortly after he led a congregation of thousands of Muslims to observe the obligatory Eld el-Fitri prayer on the campus.

The Eid prayer was attended by the former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola and other prominent personalities in the state. Oloyede urged Tinubu to learn from all the errors and mistakes committed by the Buhari administration since 2015, noting that all these would guide and allow the President-elect to run a successful government. The cleric further advised Tinubu to be fair to all categories of people irrespective of their religion, ethnic or political affiliations, saying: “My message is that the incoming government should learn from the outgoing government. When they were coming they thought that it will last forever and they behave as if it will last forever. But, come May 29th, it will be all over.

“This incoming government should start now as if tomorrow will be the end of the regime. They should make sure they do what will make Nigeria peaceful and what will make Nigerians happy. We have become more divided than ever before. What is important is that whoever is in power should be fair to the people and fear Allah. “If you are just to people, nobody will ask which religion you belong to. Let those in power be just to all categories of people and leave the rest to Allah.’’