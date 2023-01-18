Learn from past, Osinbajo tasks Liberian youth

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tasked Liberian youths to learn from the past and resist the temptation of repeating history to jeopardise their future. Osinbajo gave this charge yesterday on Mon-rovia, Liberia where he was a Special Guest of Honour at the 60th birthday of his counterparts, Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor. The Vice President, who was received by the Liberian President, George Weah, told the over 400 youth that “every sensible person learns from history rather than from experience, because if you wait to learn from experience, you will suffer. What you are supposed to do with history and your past, is to learn from it and never let it repeat itself. One of the most important things for young people is that you must bear in mind all the time that your history is not your destiny, it is just part of your story.

