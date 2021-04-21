News

Learn How to Monetize Your Hobbies with Instagram Star Isabella Garofanelli

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Successful women are those who defy all odds and rise to the top. With the world going into lockdown, web traffic skyrocketed, as did social media use. While confined, people have developed hobbies they decided to monetize. The challenge is how to do this when people are stuck inside.

The answer is to engage your brand with your target audience. Thanks to her ability to interpret internet use and social media strategies, leading Instagram star Isabella Garofanelli established a strong digital footprint. This means she was able to introduce her brand to target audiences and thrive amidst a global pandemic.

While the world was unprepared for the pandemic, the opposite held true for Isabella. An advocate of social media campaigns, she was in an optimal place when COVID swept the globe. In no time, Isabella was able to increase discovery and engagement.

One of the things that set social media marketing apart is its interaction between celebrities and their audiences. As per Isabella, “the pandemic fueled new online communities, creating a haven of support during difficult times.” She adds, “celebrities, brands, businesses could talk to their audiences, and audiences could talk to each other, creating a truly unique opportunity for everyone to build a strong relationship with people.”
Isabella Garofanelli did not overlook this phenomenon but encouraged others to embrace it and use it as a method to create brand loyalty.

It isn’t very often an individual or brand can experience monumental growth during a worldwide tragedy that cripples the global economy. Yet Isabella saw a silver lining to not only make her personal brand strong but also helped spread positivity and motivation through her social media posts. These extraordinary accomplishments alone make her an example, others should follow even when the odds are stacked against them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Amnesty International to halt India operations

Posted on Author Reporter

  Amnesty International says it has been forced to halt its India operations due to “reprisal” from the government. The watchdog has also accused the government of indulging in a “witch-hunt of human rights organisations.” Amnesty says its bank accounts have been frozen and it’s been forced to lay off staff in the country, and […]
News

Sanwo-Olu warns agencies against sharp practices

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Disturbed by flagrant abuse of building laws in the state, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday warned land and property permit approving agencies to live above board, saying his administration would no longer tolerate officers engaging in sharp practices as prerequisite for approval. The governor specifically warned staff of ministry of physical planning […]
News

Gbong Gwon Jos tasks Nigerians on nation-building

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa and Musa Pam

The Gbong Gwon Jos, Da Jacob Buba Gyang, has tasked Nigerians to devote their resources and energies towards building a great nation that guarantees generations of Nigerians yet unborn a befitting future while commending Nigerians for their courage in handling any task before them. This is even as the Director General of the National Council […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica