Learn to accept criticism, rejection –Kaigama tells leaders

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has enjoined leaders to learn to always accept criticism and rejection regardless of how good or high they rate their activities. Kaigama, who made this known in a Homily delivered at St. James Parish Dawaki on Sunday in Abuja, also cautioned religious leaders to desist from dabbling into political forecasts. He said: “The story of Jesus’ rejection by His townspeople should challenge leaders to accept rejection and criticism even when they think they are doing their best; after all, their best may not be what the people cherish.

For us religious leaders we must remain ardent in preaching the truth with courage and not be deterred even by threats to life. We are called to be the Jeremiah of our day: tell truth to power. Unfortunately, many religious leaders who are sadly preaching miracles and prosperity are now dabbling into political forecasting in the name of divine prophecy. “When they claim that party A or B will win elections in a given state or nation, or a certain strong political personality will win rather than the other, these are mere fruits of political calculations or pure guess work, and may not be a result of any special supernatural or divine revelation. “Serious religious leaders must not arrogate to themselves prophetic political certitude by such distracting predictions, when they should be only concerned with issues of moral regeneration of lives and the constant call to spiritual decency. Prophetsshouldworry rather about people encouraging them to do away with a mentality that rationalizes sin, corruption and calls evil, good. “True Prophets don’t just glory in predicting the political future; they are rather to serve the people of God and to bring God’s word to them; to be models and witnesses by the edifying words that come from their lips and the courageous witness of their lives. “Unlike many contemporary ministers who are out to seek a ministry of comfort, affluence and convenience, the priest is called to identify with his flock in their social and existential contexts, and in the words of Pope Francis to smell like the sheep. “Religious leaders must resist the temptation to do influential people’s bidding by prophesying electoral victory or massaging their worldly ego and during public religious gatherings.”

