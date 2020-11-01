Learn to be productive, self-reliant, Gbajabiamila tells youth

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has advised Nigerian youth to be productive and self-reliant at this time.

Gbajabiamila’s counsel was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Lanre Lasisi.

In commemoration of Nigeria’s maiden Youth Day, Gbajabiamila said the Nigerian youth have a lot of potentials in them, which they must work assiduously toward achieving.

He noted that with the teaming youth that Nigeria has and their great potentials, the country could attain greater heights in future.

The Speaker also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring November 1 of every year as Nigeria’s Youth Day.