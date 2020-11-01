News

Learn to be productive, self-reliant, Gbajabiamila tells youth

Posted on Author Philip Nyam  Abuja  Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has advised Nigerian youth to be productive and self-reliant at this time.
Gbajabiamila’s counsel was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Lanre Lasisi.
In commemoration of Nigeria’s maiden Youth Day, Gbajabiamila said the Nigerian youth have a lot of potentials in them, which they must work assiduously toward achieving.
He noted that with the teaming youth that Nigeria has and their great potentials, the country could attain greater heights in future.
The Speaker also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring November 1 of every year as Nigeria’s Youth Day.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG spends N8.9trn on subsidy in 10 years – PPPRA

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    The Federal Government has spent a total of N8.94 trillion on oil subsidy between 2006 and 2015, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has said.   The agency disclosed this in a document on subsidy payment released in Abuja yesterday. It said that the subsidy was paid to oil marketers and the […]
News

COVID-19 finally arrives Marshall Islands

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Marshall Islands has reported its first cases of the coronavirus after two people who flew from Hawaii to a U.S. military base tested positive. The small Pacific nation had been among the last places in the world to have no reported cases of the virus, reports The Associated Press. The Office of the […]
News

US Senate’s confirmation hearings to start Oct 12 for new Supreme Court nominee

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. Senate will likely open hearings on his third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on October 12 and he expected a full Senate vote before the November 3 election. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said in a statement on Saturday evening that the committee would host […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: