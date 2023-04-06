Arts & Entertainments News

‘Learn To Stay Out Of Women Affairs’ Ogbodo’s Husband Slams Nasty Blaq Over Fake Rape Allegation’s Comment

Actress Uche Ogbodo’s husband, Bobby Maris on Thursday clashed with Nasty Blaq over the drama between Anita Joseph and his wife in an alleged rape case.

Recall that a man identified as Richard Osita raised an alarm over the weekend, when he called out a young lady identified as Bella Nwoko, for attempting to falsely accuse him of rape.

The man slammed the police force for not reportedly taking his complaint seriously, and he shared the video of his ex apologizing for falsely accusing him of rape.

Taking to his social media handle, he wrote, “This is the problem with Nigeria, they don’t make female-on-male crimes seriously!

Reacting to Osita’s comment, Uche Ogbodo berated the man for holding on to grudges after the lady had apologized and asked him to relax with his vindictive approach because the lady only threatened and did not carry out her action.

This comment, however, prompted her colleagues including Mary Remmy Njoku, Uche Maduagwu, and others to go against her online.

In reaction to her colleagues’ stand,  Ogbodo made a viral video via her IG page to address her colleagues who attacked her for supporting the lady.

The actress said she does not support, rape, rapist, or wrongful rape accusers, adding that Richard Osita did not present any evidence to support his claims and he is only ranting online for attention.

The video stirred reactions from her colleague, Anita Joseph, who believed the lady should be punished for the wrong accusation and threats against her friend.

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo’s younger husband, Bobby Maris, has tackled skit maker and comedian, Abisi Emmanuel, popularly known as Nasty Blaq, over rude comments about his wife

Nasty Blaq, who thrashed Ogbodo over her stand on a wrong rape allegation, claimed the actress was chasing clout with her words.

Nasty Blaq wrote: Uche try and have sense. Cloutina restsIn reaction, Maris tackled Blaq over his rude comment, urging him to stay out of women’s affairs because he was not aware of what caused the traded words between his wife and Anita Joseph.

Bobby Maris wrote, “@nastyblaq As a man, learn to stay out of women affairs, do you even know the real story?”

