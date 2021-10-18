Leasing firm hires COO, CCSO, CMOM

The Board of Directors of C & I Leasing Plc has appointed Mr Ugoji Lenin Ugoji as chief operating officer; Mrs Adetutu Sanni, chief commercial and strategy officer and Mr Olumuyiwa Oshomoji, chief marketing officer – marine.

According to a statement by the firm’s Secretary, Mbanugo Udenze & Co and made available on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Ugoji joins C & I Leasing with over 20 years experience in commercial and investment banking, leasing and asset management.

Prior to his appointment, he gained valuable work experience from the Mellanby Trust Company, a commodity- focused asset management company, where he was a founding director and chief investment officer responsible for directing the company’s in-vestment portfolio structure.

Ugoji obtained a degree in estate management from the University of Lagos and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in banking & finance from the ESUT Business School. He is also a chartered pension professional and an associate of the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria (CPIN).

Also, Sanni has over 20 years of relevant career experience spanning sales & marketing, product development, strategy formulation & implementation, corporate communications and development and human capital management at executive management level.

Prior to joining C & I Leasing, Sanni served as chief operating officer for Courierplus Services Limited

