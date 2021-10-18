Business

Leasing firm hires COO, CCSO, CMOM

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Board of Directors of C & I Leasing Plc has appointed Mr Ugoji Lenin Ugoji as chief operating officer; Mrs Adetutu Sanni, chief commercial and strategy officer and Mr Olumuyiwa Oshomoji, chief marketing officer – marine.

 

According to a statement by the firm’s Secretary, Mbanugo Udenze & Co and made available on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Ugoji joins C & I Leasing with over 20 years experience in commercial and investment banking, leasing and asset management.

 

Prior to his appointment, he gained valuable work experience from the Mellanby Trust Company, a commodity- focused asset management company, where he was a founding director and chief investment officer responsible for directing the company’s in-vestment portfolio structure.

 

Ugoji obtained a degree in estate management from the University of Lagos and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in banking & finance from the ESUT Business School. He is also a chartered pension professional and an associate of the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria (CPIN).

 

Also, Sanni has over 20 years of relevant career experience spanning sales & marketing, product development, strategy formulation & implementation, corporate communications and development and human capital management at executive management level.

 

Prior to joining C & I Leasing, Sanni served as chief operating officer for Courierplus Services Limited

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

UBA’s commitment to customer service translates to financial gains

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, has said that the bank recorded significant improvement in its operational and financial performance as a result of its unending commitment towards delivering products and services aimed at meeting customers’ demands.   Uzoka said this during the Investors/Analysts Conference Call […]
Business

Olam’s subsidiary empowers women farmers with irrigation equipment

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

According to her, “we will keep providing the necessary farming support and modern agronomic capacity-building training to local wheat farmers to boost wheat farming practices and yields in the country. Our focus, of course, is food security and improving livelihoods.” Also, President, Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria, Dr. Salim Saleh, said: “The various intervention programmes […]
Business

AIICO seeks NSE’s nod to conduct rights issue

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

With its recapitalisation process almost done, AIICO Insurance Plc has kicked off another phase by submitting an application to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the approval and listing of 4,357,770,954 ordinary shares of fifty kobo (N0.50) each at eighty kobo (N0.80) per share, on the basis of five new ordinary shares for every 13 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica