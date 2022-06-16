Business

Leather designers restate commitment to Nigeria’s GDP growth

Stakeholders have said that the leather industry could contribute immensely to Nigeria’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) through the local production of designers’ bags. They stated that the GDP’s contribution could only be achieved when government tailored proactive policies that would guarantee improvement in local leather designers production in the country by sanctioning the importation of foreign leathers into the country.

These were the positions of the emerging designers, master class foundation and other brands, who converged to showcase their latest leather designers at this year’s fifth edition of the Lagos Leather Fair held in Lagos recently. While speaking at the leather fair, the founder of Lagos Leather Fair (LLF) and Creative Director, Femi Handbags, Mrs. Femi Olayebi, said: “LLF was truly special because we can’t believe that we have been doing LLF for five years, what that says is that there is something to be searched for, what we have been able to put together as a platform.

“LLF has become a platform that empowers, a platform that helps other people to establish themselves. It is a platform that has given confidence to a lot of Leather designers who otherwise would have been operating in their silos all over the place. “So it is brought together, not just the designers, but also other players along that value chain, producers, and suppliers, everybody that needs this one. What year five means to us is that, it is almost like this is just the beginning and the journey has just begun, we have become recognized as the platform for leather designers that can help change policy and help drive that change that we need.

“We are about to start on a round new journey and that is why we made it specifically and special and we are hoping to start recognizing that there is something there and then reach out to support us because we need all the support that we can get. “I am going to keep looking for innovative ways, ensuring that all these come together so that we can even begin now to export, to start talking about having workshops surrounding our products.

 

