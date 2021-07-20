Leave Buhari out of media bills criticisms – Group

The Buhari Media Organization (BMO) has decried what it calls the “growing and unfortunate” trend of ascribing the ownership of some media bills pending at the National Assembly to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Madueke, respectively, the group stated that the two Bills, the Nigerian Press Council Act and the National Broadcasting Commission Act, have nothing to do with the President as the bills are not executive bills.

“It is thus wrong and unfortunate to accuse President Buhari of attempting to gag the press through these bills. President Buhari has no business with any of these bills.

He has made this clear for the umpteenth time: he did not sponsor, push for or ask for these bills. It is thus surprising that some commentators have chosen the path of untruth to ascribe the bills to the President and his government.

“In fact, these bills were sponsored by a legislator from Oyo State, who is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). We expect commentators would know better to differentiate activities and actions of the legislature and those of the executive.

The must also learn to differentiate between the activities of individual legislators that span over 400 of them, and the actions of the President.

“To hang the actions of an opposition legislator on the President is not just unkind, unlearned and ignorant, but offensive. It is as if these opposition platforms were desperately seeking for a bad thing to hang on the President, finding none, they decided to force an action that has no business with him on his government”.

The group noted that members of the public are free to criticise and offer their disagreement with the provisions of the bills, but stated that they must do it responsibly and properly.

“Anyone can raise issues against the provisions of a bill that looks oppressive on its face value; that is fair and okay. But to ascribe a bill to the president because you do not like President Buhari is irresponsible and wrong.”

BMO stated that no government has allowed freedom of the press as the President Buhari administration has done in the last six years, “despite vile and untrue criticisms being peddled against him.”

Like this: Like Loading...