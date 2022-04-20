Leave Kukah alone, he’s speaking for the masses, APC Chieftain tells Presidency

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa has challenged the Presidency over its reactions to Bishop Mathew Kukah saying “leave him alone, he is speaking the minds of the Nigerian masses that voted in President Muhammadu Buhari into power.”

Vatsa, while responding to a statement by the Presidency through the president’s Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said: “The Cleric is speaking for the people, even though you don’t like him, take his advice.”

Speaking yesterday, the former Publicity Secretary of comthe APC in Niger State added: “You might not like the messenger but take his useful message if you mean well for the country.”

It should be recalled that the Presidency had on Monday accused the Catholic cleric of harbouring hatred for the Buhari administration and using his pulpit to play politics.

Garba while reacting to an Easter message by the cleric where he accused the Buhari government of failure, said: “From his pulpit, he devoted his Easter message not to Christ’s death and rebirth so Man might be saved – but to damning the government in the most un-Christian terms.”

But according to Vatsa: “I invite the Presidency especially, Garba Shehu, to leave the Aso Villa and organise a media tour to Shiroro, Munya, Rafi and five other local government areas of Niger State.

“The Presidency should also not forget to visit Southern Kaduna, Plateau and Zamfara states. By the time you finish your on-the-spot visit you will be able to confirm whether the bishop is right or wrong instead of attacking him.

“This government reneged on its promises to the people that voted it into power; the worst part is that, the poor masses, especially those in the rural areas whose villages have been taken over by terrorists, have now been rendered homeless. Thousands of them have been chased away from their ancestral homes; they now live in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

“You people sleep in the villa with two eyes closed enjoying all the leisure at taxpayers money”. Furthermore, Vatsa advised that the party and the Presidency beg and ask for forgiveness.

