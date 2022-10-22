Leave legacy that’ll benefit others, Buhari charges leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged leaders in the private and public sectors to be conscious of their positions as “trustees of the people,” urging them to always work towards leaving a legacy that would outlived them. “I wish that leaders will arise and stand up to be counted among leaders who have distinguished themselves to do the right thing and leave their footprints on the sands of time,’’ he stated. Speaking at the Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS) held at the Conference Centre in the State House, Buhari commended the 44 recipients of the awards, which include former President Goodluck Jonathan. “Today, I am happy to have the opportunity to recognize 44 persons and organizations who have distinguished themselves across many sectors of the government and indeed, the economy.

“I am particularly happy to recognise His Excellency, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GCFR), my predecessor for his contribution to peace building from the Niger-Delta region, which has snowballed into peace in the region and now, around the world. Since leaving office, he has deployed his rich experience to ensure peace in many parts of Africa and has led mediation talks in several parts of the globe. The President urged public servants to make accountability and integrity their watchwords. “I am equally elated to have some State Governors and my Ministers receive this award.

This is to put on record that this award is born out of empirical evidence of performance and not politics. This award is a recognition of the giant strides you all have made towards the transformation of Nigeria and you have consistently put hard work and dedication at the center of your initiatives,’’ he said

