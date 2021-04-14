Metro & Crime

Leave our community, Edo women tell herdsmen

Women of Ikabigbo, Uzairue Kingdom in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State yesterday asked herdsmen to vacate their community. The protesting women said the herders’ presence had caused the residents more harm than good. The women, in their hundreds, marched on the palace of the traditional ruler, Chief Braimah Alegeh, to register their displeasure over the “wanton destruction of crops and farmlands”. The spokesperson for the women, Mrs. Rose Ekhalumhe, said the herdsmen had destroyed their farmlands and crops with their cattle.

She said: “They want to create hunger for us. They will enter our cassava farms, uproot the cassava to feed their cattle and the cattle will destroy the remaining. “Yam barns are not spared in this destruction by herdsmen and their cattle.

“We are now afraid to go to the farm because many of us have been beaten up and injured by herdsmen for daring to ask them to stop the destruction of our crops and farmlands. “So, we are here to let you know that we are tired of their atrocities.

We can’t farm any more and the little one we have cultivated have been destroyed by the herders and their cattle. We want them to leave our land and community. We didn’t give them any land.” The women, however, appealed to the state government and security agents to come to their aid so that they could continue to go to the farm and avoid hunger. Responding, Alegeh assured the protesters that their grievances would be channelled to the appropriate quarters for action.

