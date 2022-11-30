News

Leave our king alone, kingmakers beg Adeleke

The Owa-in-Council and kingmakers of Igbajo community have appealed to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to allow the new Owa of Igbajo, Oba Adegboyega Famodun, to remain on his throne, insisting that his selection followed all laid down pro- cedures. The immediate past Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman is one of the three traditional rulers barred by the state government from entering their palaces. In a statement on Tuesday Chief Obala Iloro of Igbajo, Chief Odofin Iloro of Igbajo, Chief Lemikan of Igbajo, Chief Odofin Igbajo of Igbajo and Chief Saloro of Igbajo, the Owa- In-Council and kingmakers appealed to the governor to support them in ensuring that nothing disrupt the peace and tranquility existing in Igbajo after the installation of the new Owa of Igbajoland.

They said: “The declaration that has been in use in the town recognizes two lineage Viz Omo Owa Oke (with nine ruling houses) and Omo Owa Isale (with seven ruling houses). “What the Chieftaincy Declaration stipulates is that if the throne becomes vacant, it will be either the turn of Owa Oke or Owa Isale to fill the vacancy without specifying any order of rotation among the ruling houses.

“Oba Olufemi Fasade, who joined his ancestors on the 23rd of December, 2020, was from the Owa Isale side while it was only ruling houses from Owa Oke that were asked to bring forth Omo Oye before we picked the frontline amongst them.”

 

