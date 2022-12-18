News

Leave PDP now, APC chieftain urges Wike, others

A leading member of All Progressives Congress’ Independent Campaign Group (ICG) for Tinubu/Shettima and Sanwo–Olu/ Hamzat presidential and Lagos governorship candidature, Hon Dipo Okeyomi, has urged the Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing it as a sinking ship.
Okeyomi, widely known in Lagos political circles as ‘Carry Go’, is the secretary to the ICG on Special Duties.
He described the ongoing battle of wits between the Wike-led G-5 faction of the PDP and the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, as the product of arrogance, selfishness and pride, “traceable to Atiku”.
Okeyomi said there is no need for Wike and the other disenchanted PDP governors to continue with the party as buying time would not yield any result, owing to the rigid nature of the party’s presidential candidate.
“Without the support of Wike and the other governors whom Atiku betrayed by failing to honour the gentleman’s agreement between them, there is no way the PDP can make any headway in the coming election,” he remarked.
Okeyomi, who is also the president of a pressure group, Change Agent Foundation International (CAFI) said all hands were on deck as various groups have been merging and dissolving into the APC, ” having realised the cohesion, openness and unity of purpose in our party.
The politician, who is currently the deputy chairman, Special Operations on Landed Properties, Lagos state, said the physical achievements recorded by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last eight years, and those recorded by the that of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu are screaming validity for the triumph of all APC candidates in the coming election.

 

