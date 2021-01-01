Leaving music the best decisions I’ve made –Toni Payne

Toni Payne, ex-wife and manager of singer, 9ice, has reflected on some of the decisions she made that worked for her and the new ones she would be working with, moving forward. In the post she shared via her Instagram story, the mum of one stated that she chose success and sanity when she moved out of the country and quitting music was one of the best decisions she made in her career. She further said she still gets requests from a lot of artistes who want to work with her, but she is no longer selfless in that capacity.

Speaking on going back, Payne noted that the only reasons she can answer any of the work requests were if it came with an irresistible sum of money or it came from someone related to her and not strangers. She also noted that God had been good to her and she excitedly looks forward to 2021.

Payne recently put a big smile on her son’s face who was not expecting to have his wish granted for Christmas. Toni who called herself Ms. Santa Claus stated that her son got exactly what he wanted for Christmas. In the video, which she posted on her Instagram page, the excited boy was seen holding the gift, and on realising what he was holding, he could not hide his excitement and also stated how cool the g i f t , was.

