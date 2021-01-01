Arts & Entertainments

Leaving music the best decisions I’ve made –Toni Payne

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Toni Payne, ex-wife and manager of singer, 9ice, has reflected on some of the decisions she made that worked for her and the new ones she would be working with, moving forward. In the post she shared via her Instagram story, the mum of one stated that she chose success and sanity when she moved out of the country and quitting music was one of the best decisions she made in her career. She further said she still gets requests from a lot of artistes who want to work with her, but she is no longer selfless in that capacity.

Speaking on going back, Payne noted that the only reasons she can answer any of the work requests were if it came with an irresistible sum of money or it came from someone related to her and not strangers. She also noted that God had been good to her and she excitedly looks forward to 2021.

Payne recently put a big smile on her son’s face who was not expecting to have his wish granted for Christmas. Toni who called herself Ms. Santa Claus stated that her son got exactly what he wanted for Christmas. In the video, which she posted on her Instagram page, the excited boy was seen holding the gift, and on realising what he was holding, he could not hide his excitement and also stated how cool the g i f t , was.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

13-year-old girl allegedly impregnated by her 10-year-old boyfriend gives birth

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A Russian 13-year-old girl who alleged that she was impregnated by a 10-year-old boy has given birth to a baby girl after experiencing a “tough labour”.   The teenager whose name is Darya Sudnishnikova became an internet sensation in Russia after revealing that she was pregnant her 10-year-old boyfriend, Ivan. Darya had featured on Prime- […]
Arts & Entertainments

Fasuyi: Covid-19 beautiful on canvas, but…

Posted on Author in this interview with TONY OKUYEME,

Renowned artist and founder, TAFAS Legacy Gallery,  Chief Timothy Banjo Fasuyi, professionally known as Tafas, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME, shares his thoughts about Covid-19 and how it has affected on the arts and culture sector. The octogenarian artist and former Federal Art Adviser also talks on the other side of the pandemic   […]
Arts & Entertainments

I’ve no regret over my divorce, says Venita

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Actress Venita Akpofure said that when she just got married and had a baby, she lost her identity in the name of keeping her home and trying to keep everything together. The ex-BBNaija’s star housemate revealed that she wasn’t working but was at home taking care of her children. The beautiful thespian noted that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica