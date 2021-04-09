Arts & Entertainments

Leaving my marriage, best decision ever, says Maureen Esisi

Maureen Esisi, an ex-wife to Blossom Chukwujekwu, has recounted how she had suicidal thoughts following her separation from the Nollywood actor. The entrepreneur spoke of her failed marriage to the film star in a monologue posted via her Youtube page. She said that although it was not easy, leaving the two-year-old marriage “was the best decision ever”.

“Let’s look back two years ago when I left my marriage. I left my marriage penniless broken and penniless. I can remember it like it was yesterday. I have no money in my account. My business had suffered so much,” she narrated. “And I was broken. I had a friend who felt it in her heart to be there for me. I love her to bits.

I moved out of my then home and moved into this place that you all love today. “It wasn’t easy, I swear. For the first time in my life, suicide felt like it was the only thing to do. How time flies! Two years later and I will tell you this for a fact.

It was the best decision ever.” Esisi had parted ways with Chukwujekwu in 2019 after the actor’s disinterest in having children. On the reason for her renewed talks about relationships, Esisi said she is trying to encourage fans going through tough situations.

