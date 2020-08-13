Lebanese arrested for attempting to smuggle $890,000

Officials of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Area Command, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have arrested two Lebanese for allegedly attempting to smuggle $890,000 out of Nigeria, through the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa. The NCS has handed over the Lebanese, Dina Jihad Khali and Chamseddine Waell Mohmmed, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said the commission had commenced investigation into the activities of the Lebanese. He said: “The suspects were arrested on August 12, 2020 and handed over to the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the EFCC for further investigation.” Handing over the suspects, the Customs Area Controller, A. B. Mohammed Olayinka, disclosed that Khali, with Passport Number LR152975, Republic of Lebanon, was arrested with $670,000, while Mohammed with Passport Number LR0356598, also Republic of Lebanon, had $220,000. They were both arrested while trying to board a flight to Lebanon. Olayinka added that the money recovered from the suspects, which they failed to declare to Customs, had been deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Rivers State branch. Principal Detective Superintendent Macaulay Olayinka, who received the suspects on behalf of the Zonal Head, thanked officers of the Customs Area Command for the synergy that exists between the Command and the EFCC. He assured Nigerians that investigation would commence in earnest and that the suspects would be arraigned as soon as investigation had been concluded.
Related Articles
Buhari, Lawan, APC mourn as Senator Osinowo dies
Temitope Ogunbanke, Johnchuks Onuanyim, Chukwu David and Senator representing Lagos-East on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayo Osinowo, fondly called Pepper, has died. President Muhammadu Buhari, the the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, APC, among others, have described Osinowo’s death as a great loss to the country. In his condolences to the family […]
Paschal Dozie-led Imo elders, donate 30,000 face masks to 645 communities
Elder statesmen in Imo State, led by Dr. Paschal Dozie and operating under the aegis of the Guild of Imo Elders, have donated 30,000 face masks to the 645 autonomous communities in the state in support of the fight against COVID-19 in the state. Chairman of the group, Dr. Paschal Dozie, expressed satisfaction with government […]
Policemen kill rider in Imo, batter another in Lagos
Police in Imo State have shot dead a commercial motorcyclist while they also broke the head of another in Lagos. Angry youths yesterday flooded the streets Orlu in Imo State to protest the murder of the motorcyclist, popularly called Okada rider. The yet-to-be-identified victim was reportedly shot and killed yesterday by a policeman for not […]
