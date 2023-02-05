Sports

Lecce extends Patrick Dorgu's contract to 2027

US Lecce has announced the contract extension of Danish Nigerian Born left back, Patrick Dorgu, until 2027. The exciting left back who is also comfortable playing the left wing back Position will be at the Serie A club until June 2027. Already capped with the Danish U-19 featuring in three European U-19 qualifiers with a goal, the 18 years old has so far made 19 appearances with 16 coming in the league and three in the Primavera TIM cup scoring two goals. The representative of the player, Kingsley Okechukwu Ogbodo, who is the CEO of OUS Group formerly known as OGBODOUK Sports Ltd who was physically present while speaking with the media stated that he is excited about the new phase in the player’s career and he is confident the lad will fulfill his potentials at the club.

In his words: “I am excited about the contract extension given to Dorgu and I am more than confident that he will justify the trust the club has put in him. He has shown that he has the potentials and the right attitude and I expect that he will fulfill his potentials here at U.S Lecce.”

 

