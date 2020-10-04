Lecturer commits suicide over 13 months unpaid salary

Tragedy has struck in Benin, the Edo State capital, as a senior lecturer at the College of Education, Ekiadolor, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state has committed suicide over alleged unpaid 13 months’ salary owed the lecturers of the institution. Already, the ugly incident has thrown the deceased friends, family and colleagues into mourning.

Mr. Friday Orobator, a principal lecturer of the former defunct College of Education, now Tayo Akpata University, Ekiadolor, was said to have committed suicide by hanging at his Obakhazbaye residence on Friday.

Orobator’s lifeless body was discovered behind his apartment at about 1:30pm with ropes which he used to hang himself tied around his neck. The tragic incident attracted large crowd of neighbours, sympathisers and passersby who thronged the area to express sympathy and shock over the man’s sudden death.

The late Orobator said to be in his 50’s was a member of the College of Education Academic Staff Union, (COEASU), and a Principal Lecturer at the department of Adult Education of the institution. He was said to have complained bitterly to close associates of his inability and lack of money to attend to his failing health.

It was learnt that last Wednesday, the late lecturer told a colleague of his that he was tired of begging for money from friends to take care of his family needs and issues concerning his health. Efforts by Sunday Telegraph to get his family members at his Obakhazwaye residence to speak on the incident were unsuccessful as they were mourning the demise of their breadwinner.

But Chairman of College of Education Academic Staff Union, (COEASU), Ekiadolor chapter, Comrade Fred Omonuwa, said yesterday that their colleague died as a result of penury. He appealed to the state government to pay the workers their 13 months unpaid salary.

The remains of late Orobator have been deposited at a mortuary by men of the Oba Market Police Station. He is survived by a wife and four children.

Like this: Like Loading...