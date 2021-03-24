Metro & Crime

Lecturer remanded for standing surety for fleeing defendant

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo Comment(0)

Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court, Osogbo, yesterday remanded a lecturer in one of the Osun Stateowned tertiary institutions, Mr. Emmanuel Tayo Owolabi (an engineer), in Ile-Ife Correctional Centre for failure to produce a defendant he stood surety for.

 

The defendant, Oladele Ezekiel, was said to have jumped bail and failed to stand trial. When the case came up yesterday, the state prosecutor, Bankole Awoyemi, told the court that the defendant had been evading arrest.

 

The prosecutor informed the court that one of the sureties was also on the run. He told the court that the only surety in court, Owolabi, was attending court because he was a civil servant. When the court asked Owolabi about his relation with the defendant, he said they were not related by blood. He said: “I know the defendant through Kazeem Badmus    who asked me to stand surety for him.”

 

The court noted that Owolabi has been promising to produce the defendant in court and failed on four adjournments. Justice Lifu thereby ordered Owolabi’s remand in prison and adjourned the matter till March 26 for his formal arraignment.

 

The judge promised to release the surety if the defendant appeared in court. Lifu also ordered the prosecutor to work with the Investigative Police Officer (IPO) to produce the defendant in court.

