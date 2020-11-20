Lecturer shoots wife, kills self in Kaduna

A former Principal Lecturer with the Department of Languages, Kaduna Polytechnic, Mr. Austin Umerah, has committed suicide. This was after the lecturer shot his wife. The incident occurred on Abubakar Kigo Road within Kaduna metropolis.

The wife, Dr. Maureen Umerah, a part time lecturer at the Department of Languages, Kaduna State University, was, as at yesterday, receiving treatment at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Accident and Emergency Unit.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the police were already investigating the case. He said: “We are still investigating the issue. The wife is at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital where she is receiving treatment. “The incident happened on Kigo Road and the corpse of the lecturer has been deposited at the Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital.”

