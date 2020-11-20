Metro & Crime

Lecturer shoots wife, kills self in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

A former Principal Lecturer with the Department of Languages, Kaduna Polytechnic, Mr. Austin Umerah, has committed suicide. This was after the lecturer shot his wife. The incident occurred on Abubakar Kigo Road within Kaduna metropolis.

The wife, Dr. Maureen Umerah, a part time lecturer at the Department of Languages, Kaduna State University, was, as at yesterday, receiving treatment at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Accident and Emergency Unit.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the police were already investigating the case. He said: “We are still investigating the issue. The wife is at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital where she is receiving treatment. “The incident happened on Kigo Road and the corpse of the lecturer has been deposited at the Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NSCDC sacks officer for looting COVID-19 relief items in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has sacked Illiya Ibrahim, corps assistant, who was seen partaking in the looting of a warehouse in the federal capital territory (FCT). On Monday, a mob attacked a warehouse at Gwagwalada area council of Abuja, carting away food items. The warehouse is said to be owned […]
Metro & Crime

Report: Gunmen attack prison officials, free suspects in Plateau court

Posted on Author Our Reporters

There was tension in Barkin Ladi in Plateau State on Thursday when gunmen attacked a convoy of correctional officials inside the state’s High Court, freeing no fewer than six criminal suspects. The convoy was said to be conveying 14 suspects charged with crimes ranging from murder to kidnapping and rape when the gunmen numbering over […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap 4 foreigners in C’River

Posted on Author Reporter

*Kill police guard Clement James, Calabar   Gunmen have allegedly kidnapped four Chinese at Oban in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State and taken them to an unknown destination while a Policeman guarding Danatrite Construction Company where the Chinese work was allegedly shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday. Our source said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: