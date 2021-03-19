Lecturer, twin brothers convicted for Internet fraud

A High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State has convicted a lecturer at the state College of Health Technology, Offa, Abdullahi Opashola, and twin brothers – Taiye and Kehinde Adebayo – for impersonation and internet fraud. Opashola and the twin brothers were prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on separate charges to which they pleaded guilty. While Opashola was prosecuted on a one-count, Taiye and Kehinde faced a seven-count charge each.

