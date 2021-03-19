Metro & Crime

Lecturer, twin brothers convicted for Internet fraud

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi On Comment(0)

A High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State has convicted a lecturer at the state College of Health Technology, Offa, Abdullahi Opashola, and twin brothers – Taiye and Kehinde Adebayo – for impersonation and internet fraud. Opashola and the twin brothers were prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on separate charges to which they pleaded guilty. While Opashola was prosecuted on a one-count, Taiye and Kehinde faced a seven-count charge each.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Tension in Kogi, as suspected bandits behead court staff

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir,

It was a tale of horror and anguish in Bagana in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State as a court staffer, Suleiman Abdulkareem, was allegedly beheaded in his farm on Monday, November 30. It was learnt that, the deceased was a security guard with an Upper Area Court in the area. Late Abdulkareem met […]
Metro & Crime

Delta: Decomposed bodies of two children recovered in abandoned vehicle

Posted on Author Reporter

…as police seize cocaine, India hemp from suspects Taiwo Jimoh Police in Delta State have discovered two decomposing bodies of teenagers in an abandoned vehicle in the Abraka area of the state. The decomposing bodies of the children, who are between the ages of 7 and 10 years, were found in an abandoned Honda Vehicle […]
Metro & Crime

Anniversaries: Diri calls for sober reflection

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri on Monday said as a state and a nation, the  24th and the 60th anniversaries  call for sober reflection and advocated the need for the people to shun all forms of divisive tendencies that could hinder growth and development. Speaking in Yenagoa, the state capital,  in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica