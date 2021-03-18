Lecturer, twin brothers jailed for Internet fraud in Kwara

High Court sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has convicted a lecturer at the State College of Health Technology Offa, Abdullahi Opashola and twin brothers Taiye and Kehinde Adebayo for offences bordering on impersonation and internet fraud.

Opashola and the twin brothers were prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on separate charges to which they pleaded guilty.

While Opashola was prosecuted on one count, Taiye and Kehinde answered to seven counts each.

The charge against Opashola stated: “That you, Opashola Abdullahi, (alias Devin Snow), sometime in the month of August 2020 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did attempt to cheat by impersonation, by portraying yourself as a female named Devine Snow via your email address devinesnow677@gmail.com to one Eugene Myvett in order to induce him to send you $200 USD, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 95 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 324 of the same Law.”

Like this: Like Loading...