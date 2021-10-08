Metro & Crime

LEDAP demands abolition of death penalty in Nigeria

The Legal Defense and Assistance Project (LEDAP), yesterday in Lagos State, called for the abolition of death penalty in Nigeria. The call was made at an event held to commemorate the 19th World Day Against Death Penalty. The event was organised with the support of the World Coalition Against Death Penalty.

The Senior Programme Manager, LEDAP, Mrs. Pamela Okoroigwe, said: “If police officersareveryeffectiveontheir jobs, people will be very scared to commit crimes. The use of deathpenaltyisapunishment for the poor. If we decide to dig intothelivesof thoseinprison, wewillfindoutthattheycome from very poor backgrounds. Oneof themajorreasons death penaltyshouldbestoppedisthe factthatoncedone, itcannotbe undone, regardless of whether suchapersoniseventuallydiscovered to be innocent.

