Sports

Lee Evans, America’s 1968 Olympic 400m champion, dies in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lee Evans, the 1968 Olympic 400m champion and human rights activist, has died at age 74, according to USA Track and Field.
Evans suffered a stroke last week in Nigeria and was unconscious in a hospital there as of Sunday,  according to the San Jose Mercury News.
Evans was 21 when he won the 400m at the Mexico City Games in 43.86 seconds, the first time somebody broke 44 in the event.
“I was so tired, I knew I did something I’ve never done before,” Evans told NBC Sports for the film “1968” on those Olympics. “I wasn’t sure I won. Nobody told me I won, so they said, ‘Lee, you son of a gun.’ I said, ‘Who won? Who won?’”
He later anchored the U.S. 4x400m to gold in a world record. Both records stood for two decades.
Evans ran collegiately for San Jose State — “Speed City” — with Tommie Smith and John Carlos, 1968 Olympic teammates who took gold and bronze, respectively, in the 200m in Mexico City.
Evans was a founding member of the Olympic Project for Human Rights and one of the athletes to fight for racial justice before and during those Games.
He wanted to withdraw from the 400m final after Smith and Carlos were kicked out of the Olympics after raising black-gloved firsts on the medal stand. But Smith and Carlos convinced Evans to run, according to Olympedia.org.
Evans said an official warned the U.S. 400m runners before the final not do anything similar to Smith and Carlos. The official was worried the U.S. team would get kicked out of the Games.
Evans then led a U.S. medals sweep of the 400m with Larry James and Ron Freeman. All three wore black berets in support of the Black Panther Party for the victory ceremony. They removed them for the anthem, a decision Evans said was made before the Olympics given they still had the 4x400m relay to run.
“After what Tommie and John did, there was a lot of commotion,” Evans said in 2017. “We had meetings, and yelling, but it turns out, we stuck to our guns.”
Evans later coached and directed track and field programs for decades internationally.
*Courtesy: NBCsports

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga: Sevilla keeper, Bono, scores injury-time equaliser

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sevilla goalkeeper Bono scored an injury-time equaliser to rescue a La Liga point at Real Valladolid. The 29-year-old Morocco international came up for a corner and ended up slamming home from eight yards after Jules Kounde deflected Youssef En-Nesyri’s cross into his path. He was booked for removing his shirt in celebration, reports the […]
Sports

Wolves , Southampton, Real, Valencia ties live on GOtv Max

Posted on Author Our Reporters

SuperSport continues to provide quality football content from the 2020/21 football season for all GOtv Max customers, with live action from the La Liga, Serie A and FA Cup and Premier League matches scheduled for 12 to 15 February, 2021. The pick of matches from this weekend’s Premier League action sees clash between Everton and […]
Sports

From Barber’shop to boxing stardom: The story of Baby Face Babatunde

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A little over five years ago, Rilwan Babatunde, then 18, was a barbershop apprentice in the Egbeda area of Lagos. In between watching his boss give haircuts to customers, the teenager flirted with boxing, sparring with other boxers in the neighbourhood. In February2015, Rilwanhadarrivedthe LagosBoxing Hallof FameGymalong with 100 boxers, who came to what could […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica