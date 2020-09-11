Leeds confirm Bielsa’s contract extension

Leeds have confirmed head coach Marcelo Bielsa has signed a one-year contract extension to remain in charge for their first season back in the Premier League for 16 years.

Bielsa brought Leeds’ top-flight exile to an end when he led them to the Championship title in July – the club’s first silverware since 1992.

He initially signed a two-year contract when he arrived in the summer of 2018, with an option to extend for another season, reports Sky Sports.

Bielsa said on Thursday that “everything has been sorted” for him to remain in charge at Elland Road for the coming season.

“I will be working the next season at Leeds United,” said Bielsa.

“Everything has been sorted and it is definite that I will be here next season.”

Leeds will begin their new campaign against reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday evening.

A statement from Leeds read: “Leeds United are pleased to confirm Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal with the club to remain as head coach for the 2020/21 season.

“Under his tenure, starting with a fine 3-1 victory over Stoke City at Elland Road in August 2018, the former Argentina and Chile head coach has taken charge of a total of 100 games for the Whites, winning 56, drawing 17 and losing 27 over two seasons.

“Bielsa last season guided Leeds to the Sky Bet Championship title, winning the league by 10 points and creating history in the club’s centenary campaign.

“The feat earned Leeds United a return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years, which will get under way on Saturday, with an away trip to Anfield to take on champions Liverpool (5:30pm).”

