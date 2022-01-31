Sports

Leeds lead race to sign Moses Simon

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has become a top target for the English Premier League side Leeds United, following a stellar show at the ongoing African Cup of Nations. Simon was a standout performer for the Eagles as the Nigerian team progressed to the second round of the competition without dropping a point before being eliminated by Tunisia. French football market insider Ignazio Genuardi reports that Leeds are among the clubs to have approached Nantes for their exciting forward. Before AFCON, Simon had established himself as Nantes’ top performer, producing one match-winning display after another and contributing two goals and six assists to the Canary’s Ligue 1 cause

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Liverpool’s Gomez suffers potentially serious injury during England training

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has suffered a potentially serious injury during England training. The FA has yet to comment on the incident, which occurred during Wednesday morning’s session, but Gomez is understood to be receiving treatment, while the extent of the injury is being assessed. England manager Gareth Southgate is scheduled to address the […]
Sports

NFF fires Rohr – Reports

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adekunle Salami The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly sacked the Manager of the Super Eagles Germot Rohr. According to reports, the head coach of the senior national team was fired because of the inconsistent performances of the team in the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Although there is no official statement to […]
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 21 to air live on SuperSport

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

GOtv Boxing Night 21, which is scheduled to hold on November 27, at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Lagos, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 34).   The coming edition of Africa’s premier boxing show will hold behind closed doors in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, as seen across the globe where fans […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica