Leeds lead race to sign Moses Simon

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has become a top target for the English Premier League side Leeds United, following a stellar show at the ongoing African Cup of Nations. Simon was a standout performer for the Eagles as the Nigerian team progressed to the second round of the competition without dropping a point before being eliminated by Tunisia. French football market insider Ignazio Genuardi reports that Leeds are among the clubs to have approached Nantes for their exciting forward. Before AFCON, Simon had established himself as Nantes’ top performer, producing one match-winning display after another and contributing two goals and six assists to the Canary’s Ligue 1 cause

