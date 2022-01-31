Leeds lead race to sign Moses Simon

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has become a top target for the English Premier League side Leeds United, following a stellar show at the ongoing African Cup of Nations. Simon was a standout performer for the Eagles as the Nigerian team progressed to the second round of the competition without dropping a point before being eliminated by Tunisia. French football market insider Ignazio Genuardi reports that Leeds are among the clubs to have approached Nantes for their exciting forward. Before AFCON, Simon had established himself as Nantes’ top performer, producing one match-winning display after another and contributing two goals and six assists to the Canary’s Ligue 1 cause
Liverpool’s Gomez suffers potentially serious injury during England training
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has suffered a potentially serious injury during England training. The FA has yet to comment on the incident, which occurred during Wednesday morning’s session, but Gomez is understood to be receiving treatment, while the extent of the injury is being assessed. England manager Gareth Southgate is scheduled to address the […]
NFF fires Rohr – Reports
Adekunle Salami The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly sacked the Manager of the Super Eagles Germot Rohr. According to reports, the head coach of the senior national team was fired because of the inconsistent performances of the team in the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Although there is no official statement to […]
GOtv Boxing Night 21 to air live on SuperSport
GOtv Boxing Night 21, which is scheduled to hold on November 27, at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Lagos, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 34). The coming edition of Africa’s premier boxing show will hold behind closed doors in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, as seen across the globe where fans […]
