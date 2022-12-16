Leeds target Eagles defender

English Premier League club Leeds are looking to sign Super Eagles right-back Ola Aina as a replacement for former player Junior Firpo. Aina joined Torino from Chelsea in 2019, but he went on a season-long loan to Fulham in his first season.

Unfortunately for the Super Eagles star, the Cottagers suffered relegationinthatsameseasonand Aina had to return to Italy. Since he returned to the Bulls, Aina has been decent. He had a bad patch after he returned from the last Africa Cup of Nations in 2022, but he regained his place in Ivan Juric’s side.

This season, Aina has been a regular for Torino, making eleven appearances and getting on the scoresheet once. For Aina, his future is pretty much in the balance, as his contract at Torino expires at the end of the season. Still, there have been no concrete contract talks between him and the club. The 26-year-old will be free to talk to suitors at the turn of the year, and he could favour a return to the Premier League.

According to Leeds United news, Leeds are interested in procuring the services of the former Chelsea man as a replacement for former Barcelona man Junior Firpo.

