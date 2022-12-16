Sports

Leeds target Eagles defender

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

English Premier League club Leeds are looking to sign Super Eagles right-back Ola Aina as a replacement for former player Junior Firpo. Aina joined Torino from Chelsea in 2019, but he went on a season-long loan to Fulham in his first season.

Unfortunately for the Super Eagles star, the Cottagers suffered relegationinthatsameseasonand Aina had to return to Italy. Since he returned to the Bulls, Aina has been decent. He had a bad patch after he returned from the last Africa Cup of Nations in 2022, but he regained his place in Ivan Juric’s side.

This season, Aina has been a regular for Torino, making eleven appearances and getting on the scoresheet once. For Aina, his future is pretty much in the balance, as his contract at Torino expires at the end of the season. Still, there have been no concrete contract talks between him and the club. The 26-year-old will be free to talk to suitors at the turn of the year, and he could favour a return to the Premier League.

According to Leeds United news, Leeds are interested in procuring the services of the former Chelsea man as a replacement for former Barcelona man Junior Firpo.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Qatar 2022: Adepoju tips Spain to win World Cup

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, has tipped 2010 champions, Spain, to win the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.   The Real Sociedad legend said despite numbers of usual suspects, he would be rooting for Spain as he played in the country for so many years while also working for La- Liga at the […]
Sports

Ighalo still relevant in Eagles, says Lawal

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Ex-international Garba Lawal has stated that erstwhile Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo is still relevant to the team. The 32-year-old, who currently plies his trade with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Shabab has been in good scoring form for his side in the new season, scoring eight goals in nine matches. The former Manchester Unit ed striker […]
Sports

Edo ready for National Trials, says Yusuf Alli

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Yusuf Alli, has declared that the state is ready for the forthcoming National Athletics Trials billed to take place between June 21 and 23. Alli, also a former national athlete of high repute yesterday said the national trials would be staged smoothly by the state. He noted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica