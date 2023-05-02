Sports

Leeds United Set Sight On Sam Allardyce

According to the Athletic, relegation-haunted Leeds are ready to call time on Javi Gracia’s ten-week spell in charge at Elland Road after Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth saw what has been a dire run of form continue, with the club sinking to 17th place in the Premier League table last night after Leicester City edged ahead of them after drawing with Everton.

Just four games of the Premier League season remain and with Leeds facing a daunting run-in starting with a trip to treble-chasing Manchester City on Saturday, it would appear that they are looking to parachute in the veteran former Bolton and England manager.

Allardyce has been out of work for more than two years, with his last job in the game seeing him fail to prevent West Bromwich Albion drop from the Premier League in the 2020-21 season. The 68-year-old is known to Angus Kinnear, as the pair worked together at West Ham United.

The report in the Athletic also states that there are doubts over director of football Victor Orta’s future at Elland Road, as the club finds themselves in a relegation battle for the second consecutive season.

