Leeds vs Crystal Palace, Real Betis vs Barca live on GOtv Max

It’s another football weekend for GOtv customers who are looking for some live action from their favourite players in the 2020/21 Premier League, La Liga and Serie A seasons on SuperSport for matches scheduled for February 6-8 2021.

For Premier League this weekend, Leeds United will face Crystal Palace on Saturday by 4pm and on Sunday, Wolverhampton Wanderers will clash with Leicester City at 3pm. Both showing live on SS Football (channel 31). SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga, where the pick of matches for this round sees Real Betis host Barcelona at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

This rivalry has been incredibly high-scoring (usually in favour of Barca) in recent seasons: the teams’ last six league meetings have produced 36 goals. This match will air on Sunday 7 February at 9pm and Athletic Bilbao is also expected to clash with Valencia earlier that day at 4:15pm.

Both showing live on SS La Liga (channel 32). Elsewhere on La Liga this weekend, champions, Real Madrid will chase an away victory when they face Huesca at Estadio El Alcoraz on Saturday at 4:15pm. Los Blancos have a 100 percent record in league matches against these opponents, but manager, Zinedine Zidane is taking nothing for granted. Levante’s clash with Granada will also air on Saturday at 2pm and both will be live on SS La Liga (channel 32).

