Legacies: You’re too biased to read my records, Obi replies Alake

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi has said spokesman of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dele Alake is too biased to read his achievements when he was governor of Anambra State.

Obi stated through his media office that Alake missed the point when he claimed that he left no legacy as governor, compared to Bola Tinubu.

He, however, regretted that the spokesperson of the APC candidate is certainly among those Lagosians who believe Nigeria begins and ends in Lagos and may not have crossed the Niger in their lifetime.

According to him, what he has done as Anambra governor had been in the public domain, noting that he won numerous awards, including “Governor of the Decade”.

The statement denied that Obi’s business was anchored on imports that destroyed the nation’s economy, adding that Obi was the only chief executive of his era with “the most investment of state funds that not only boosted the economy but also provided jobs.”

It equally pointed out Obi’s education policy which has taken Anambra State from number 29 to 1 in the school certificate performance index.

“If Alake is current, he should not have celebrated  Asiwaju’s role in democracy struggle because it has been diminished since it was revealed that he lobbied to be made a minister in late Sani Abacha’s government and only joined NADECO after he was rejected by the junta,” the statement added.

The media office agreed that Obi cannot be compared to Alake’s candidate, because he has an origin, his educational credentials are not in doubt and he is “whole and hearty and ready to face the challenge of leading Nigeria, the other candidate acts by proxy.

“Alake’s man says it’s his turn to rule Nigeria, Obi says it’s the turn of Nigerians to take back their country.

“Indeed, there is no basis for comparison between the duo.

“We are in sympathy with these attack dogs that need to keep attacking the man they claim has no structure and is just a social media wave instead of selling their structured candidate. All they seek is to mention Obi to be able to trend.

“The Obi-Datti tag team is in the market with their content which is resonating with Nigerians. Let Alake enter the stage and sell himself. Never again will anybody become Nigeria’s president through fake and unsubstantiated packaging.”

 

