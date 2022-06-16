Sports

Legacy FC wins Ikpeba Football Challenge

Legacy Football Club have emerged the new champion of the Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge Obele Odan 2022 after defeating Odogwu FC 1-0 in the finals with a scintillating goal scored Yemi Omoniyi, played at the Obele Odan Community Centre, Fujah, off Randle Avenue, Surulere, Lagos.

For emerging new champions, the team captained by Olalekan Olowoyeye went home with a cash prize of N100,000, gold medals and a gold trophy as the first runners up, Odogwu FC, went home with a cash prize of N70,000. Milano Ricco FC, who defeated Warrior FC 2-0 to win the loser’s final and third place title got N50,000 for their efforts their opponent N20,000 as consolation prize.

The Most Valuable Player award was won by Eniola Adegbeye of Milano Ricco FC. The Best Midfielder Award was carted away by Ndukwu Daniel Chibueze of Odogwu FC, while the Best Defender Award went to Somtochukwu Anozie of Legacy FC. The Best Goal Award was won by Eniola Adegbeye of Legacy FC.

It was the goal that gave the team the title of the 2022 Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge. The sponsor of the competition, former international, Ikpeba said he was impressed with the standard of play exhibited by all the last four teams in the competition and he is willing to continue to sponsor the football challenge in Obele Odan Community, Surulere, Lagos which is fast spreading across Nigeria. “I felt honoured and most delighted for being celebrated by the people of Surulere especially with this Five-A-Side Football competition to commemorate my birthday on June 12,” he said.

 

