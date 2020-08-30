Legal dynamics in service chiefs’ tenure

On the 12th of July 2013, I granted an interview essentially on the issue of whether the President required the approval/confirmation of the National Assembly (NASS) for the appointment of Service Chiefs, 11 days after the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had pronounced that the President must seek the approval/ confirmation of NASS for the appointment of Service Chiefs.

I also granted similar interview in 2015 and maintained same position on this issue. The first interview was during President Goodluck Jonathan’s Administration while the other was at the early stage of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration.

Noah Ajare failed to mention the latter as it would not serve his perverse interest of accusing me of pushing a South-South Agenda. My position in both interviews was that the provisions of our Constitution with regard to the powers of the President in terms of appointments to high public offices, including those of the Service Chiefs were very clear. I posited that if the Constitution had wanted the President to seek

NASS confirmation on the appointment of Service Chiefs it would have said so expressly just as it did in the case of appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria and others. I, indeed, frowned at the Federal High Court Judgment particularly because it relied heavily on the provision of section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act (AFA) which was lifted practically verbatim from the old military legislation, enacted in 1994 during General Abdulsalami’s Administration, which enactment was an existing law inconsistent with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.

It was expected that the Buhari-Presidency would appeal this decision in order to avert making the decision of the Abuja Federal High Court presided over by Hon. Justice Adamu Bello the extant position of our law on this matter in 2015, but surprisingly the Presidency did not appeal; rather the Presidency forwarded the names of the nominated Service Chiefs to the Senate for confirmation, thereby taking the issue of appointment of Service Chiefs out of the exclusive preserve of the President.

It is noteworthy, that the argument which I canvassed in both 2013 & 2015 interviews was limited to the President’s exclusive power to appoint. The issue of removal or tenure of Service Chiefs was not in issue at that material time.

Even though I had argued that the President had exclusive power to appoint Service Chiefs, which argument can no longer stand in Law, in view of the extant Federal High Court Judgment which has remained unchallenged by way of appeal, I, indeed, said categorically that the NASS had the power to make laws for the regulation of the power of the President in making such appointments.

Now after 7and 5 years respectively of my interviews, and in the face of unabating deteriorating security situation in Nigeria, coupled with the hue and cry from all sectors, persons and groups, home and abroad, calling for reappraisal of the security environment in the country, I was constrained to grant another interview in August 2020, where I took a much wider and holistic look at the prevailing security situation in our country alongside the effect of elongated tenure of the Service Chiefs and its negative impact on the entire security system among others.

It is upon this candidly expressed opinion, an intellectual discourse on this serious issue of national concern that a paid and a relatively unknown person to me had unjustifiably attacked my person in most dastardly and uncharitable manner without any meritorious or objective consideration of issues raised in my interview.

For purpose of clarity and emphasis, and in order to set records right I would like to state some few factors that had changed between 2013 and 2020 which necessitated my recent position on the general issue of the exclusive power of the President to appoint and disengage Service Chiefs in Nigeria as being canvassed in some circles especially the Presidency.

Firstly, it must be emphasized that the President in 2015, in compliance with the judgment of the Federal High Court Abuja, forwarded the names of the Service Chiefs to the NASS for approval, thereby conceding to the fact that he did not have exclusive power over the appointment of Service Chiefs. Second point that should be clearly noted is the present position of the law.

My 2015 interview was done in the hope that the Presidency would appeal a judgment that shattered the express and implied provision of our Constitution in relation to the President’s power of appointment of Service Chiefs. Five years gone into the PMB Administration yet no appeal against the judgment has been entered on this matter of serious concern to the Presidency.

Therefore, by the said failure to appeal that decision after 7 years, the judicial interpretation of our Constitution on this issue of appointment of Service Chiefs today is that the President had lost right of exclusive power to appoint Service Chiefs. By act or omission therefore, the Presidency now requires the confirmation/approval of the NASS on this issue. This remains the position until that judgment is upturned by a superior court of competent jurisdiction. As a very senior member of the Bar with particular interest in Public Law, I cannot be expected to continue to take a position that is against the extant law of the land, especially after several years of voicing my opinion on the undesirability of allowing the status quo (FHC Judgment of 1/7/2013) to remain.

Given the fact that I am not in the position to change the law, I can only give my opinion in an atmosphere of genuine public discourse on matter of public interest. The third factor is the worsening and debilitating security situation in the country where it has become evident that the present security architecture requires a total overhaul. It is apposite to emphasize that in 2015 when the Senate was considering the confirmation of the Service Chiefs, the then Senate President, Bukola Saraki, mandated the Service Chiefs to tackle Boko Haram, other insurgency and oil theft in the country.

Thus, in the whole gamut of his unjustifiable criticism and character assassination, it is obvious that Noah Ajare had set out to deliberately malign, insult and defame me. This is evident in his first paragraph where he said he wanted me to account for what I said in 2013 and the position canvassed in my recent interview of August 2020 even as he went on to misrepresent the fact that I discussed the issue of removal or non removal of military Service Chiefs, whereas in truth, in 2013 I only granted interview on issue of appointment. One would have thought that this lawyer would know that law, being a dynamic phenomenon, must reflect the changing legal, socio-economic and security situation in Nigeria. He ought to know that law is not static.

Not even the Constitution is cast in stone. Law must yield to the imperatives of changing environment and compelling circumstances. In fact, he should have realized, if he is a thorough-bred lawyer and opinion leader, that everyone under our Constitution is entitled to hold, as well as to change his/ her opinion especially in view of changing circumstances in our country. It is difficult to avoid thinking that this writer was paid to perform the hatchet job of unjustifiable vilification embedded in his attempt to mislead the public into believing that my interview was against the Present Administration.

It is worthy of note that Noah Ajare made serious allusion to my interview of 2013 but deliberately failed to mention that I said the same thing in my interview published in the Nations Newspaper of 16th July 2015 at the early stage of the Buhari Administration, where I repeated same stance and position as that of 2013.

The unfortunate assertion by this writer, that I am doing the bid of my primary constituency – South South, as well as his calculated attempt to deceive people into thinking that I took my 2013 stance because the President then was from the South South, has been exposed; this is so because even in 2015, at the inception of this Administration, I condemned openly the call for the President to seek NASS confirmation on the appointment of Service Chiefs. It is therefore intriguing that Noah Ajare Esq. deliberately failed to acknowledge this important and glaring fact.

The statement that I “double speak” or “double tongue” and that I could no longer be taken seriously is condemnable and libelous, just as his irrational conclusion that I had allowed myself and my intellect to be awfully abused by some self-serving and unpatriotic politicians from South – South – an assertion which amount to character assassination, as it suggests that there is a political undertone to my interview.

The efforts to reduce an intellectual discourse on security issue bothering Nigeria into a political debate for someone parading as a lawyer is unethical, unprofessional and unbecoming of a fit and proper person in the hallowed Nigerian Bar. The intriguing question, therefore, is: whose bidding is Noah Ajare Esq doing in this assignment of his?

One would also wonder how the writer was able to quote copiously from the 2017 Harmonized Terms & Conditions of Service (HTACOS) which is yet to be placed in public domain and of which the larger number of Senior Military Personnel (serving and retired) are yet to have access.

Having said that, one wonders why his write up was forwarded and published under the cover of the Nigerian Army (NA) Logo and why and how the NA, the last hope of the nation, would be dragged into this debate in which the NA should be no more than a dignified listener.

Finally, I demand a retraction and an apology for the libelous publication forthwith from the African Peace Magazine and Noah Ajare Esq who are the brains behind this defamatory publication within two weeks or they be ready to face the legal consequences of their action.

Brig-Gen D.o.i. Ikponmwen (Rtd) Esq. Psc fss dsm mpoa, LL.B(Hons) B.L. Phd. (H.C) Fwc, mni

