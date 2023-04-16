Legal fireworks as parties battle for supremacy

TUNDE OYESINA, in this report, looks at the petitions filed against the outcome of the presidential election and the responses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, arguing that the stage is set for legal fireworks

After the February 25 and March 18, 2023 rounds of elections, many political parties and their candidates have approached the court to challenge the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC). As it is Constitutional to attend to issues and dissatisfaction which may arise from the polls, Election Petition Tribunals have been constituted and judges are now sitting over the petitions at various levels. As enshrined in Section 132(7 & 8) of the Electoral Act 2022, “An election petition shall be filed within 21 days after the date of the declaration of result of the elections” while “The Tribunal shall deliver a judgment in writing within 180 days (six months) from the date of the filing of the petition.” Unlike regular cases, election matters are handled by specialised courts – election petition tribunals and Section 288 of the Constitution and the Electoral Act, 2022 are the laws regulating election matters in Nigeria. Section 130 (1) of the Electoral Act provides: “No election and return at an election under this Act shall be questioned in any manner other than by a petition complaining of an undue election or undue return (in this Act referred to as an “election petition”) presented to the competent tribunal or court in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution or of this Act, and in which the person elected or returned is joined as a party.” As stated in Sec 130(3)(a) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Court of Appeal has set up the tribunals has than 30 days before the elections, while the register of the tribunals has opened for business well before the elections. While there are separate petition tribunals for the national, state house of assemblies and governorship elections, the court of appeal serves as the court to hear presidential election disputes. The NEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the final results in the early hours of 1 March in Abuja, declared Tinubu as the winner and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second in the election. Atiku polled a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election, according to the results declared by INEC. Obi of the Labour Party came behind Atiku with a total of 6,101,533 votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP came fourth with 1,496,687 votes. On February 28, opposition parties called for fresh Nigeria elections. Three opposition parties have called for the cancellation of the elections over alleged widespread irregularities, and urged the court to order a rerun. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) made the announcement at a press conference in the capital, Abuja. On March 21, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar the presidential candidates of LP and PDP respectively, and others legally challenged election results, and Bola Tinubu’s declaration as winner.

Obi’s claims against Tinubu

Obi submitted a petition to the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja. The petition was filed by a team of lawyers comprising over a dozen Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), including Dr. Livy Uzoukwu, Awa Kalu, Onyechi Ikpeazu, Constitutional lawyer, Chief Sebastian Hon, and Jibrin Okutepa. In the petition marked CA/ PEPC/03/2023, Obi requested that he be declared as the rightful winner of the election and that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his vice, Kashim Shettima, be disqualified for their wrongful nomination. Obi’s legal team which filed the petition against the outcome of the election is led by Livy Uzoukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). Uzoukwu led Atiku’s legal team when the former Vice President unsuccessfully challenged the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. As part of the grounds of the petition, Obi argued that Tinubu, “at the time of the (presidential) election, was not qualified to contest the election.” He anchored this claim on the grounds that Tinubu “was fined $460,000 for an offence involving dishonesty, namely narcotics trafficking imposed by the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, in case no:93C 4483″ between the United States of America and Bola Tinubu. Concerning the alleged non-qualification of Tinubu’s running mate, Shettima, the petitioner cited his nomination for two separate constituencies – as Borno Central Senatorial candidate and Vice- Presidential candidate for the whole of Nigeria in the same election cycle. He said the law provided that a presidential candidate shall nominate another person as his associate who is to occupy the office of Vice President. He recalled that Tinubu had nominated Shettima as his Vice-Presidential candidate on 14 July 2022 while the latter was still representing Borno Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly. He added that the APC nominated Shettima as its candidate for Borno Central Senatorial District as of 15 July 2022, while already chosen by Tinubu as his running mate. Obi said Shettima should not have allowed himself to be nominated in “more than one constituency”. He said this was a violation of the provision of the Electoral Act. He vowed to prove in court that APC’s “purported sponsorship” of Tinubu and Shettima while the latter was still representing Borno Central Senatorial district, rendered their candidacy “invalid.” He added that “…for this reason, the votes purportedly recorded for” Tinubu “at the presidential election were/are wasted votes and ought to be disregarded”. The petitioner also contended that Tinubu “was not duly elected by majority of the lawful votes cast at the time of the election.” He argued that Tinubu did not win the majority of lawful votes cast in each of at least two-third of the states of the federation and the FCT, Abuja. He added that Tinubu was not entitled to be declared the winner of the election having failed to score one-quarter of the lawful votes cast in the FCT in the election. Obi put forward five prayers in court. Three of them are alternative prayers to the two main ones. In his two main prayers, he urged the court to declare Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, unqualified to contest the 25 presidential election. Still under the first prayer, he urged the court to declare that Tinubu did not score the majority of the lawful votes cast in the election. He asked the court to declare that he satisfied the constitutional requirements to be declared the winner of the 25 February 2023 presidential election after the deduction of alleged illegal votes from Tinubu’s scores. In the second main prayer, Obi urged the court to invalidate Tinubu’s victory due to his failure to win one-quarter of the lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. However, in his third prayer, which he put forward as an alternative prayer, Obi urged the court to cancel the election and order INEC to conduct a fresh one. But he went further to repeat his claim that he won the election in prayer four which he also put forward as an alternative prayer. Claiming to have secured the majority of the lawful votes cast during the 25 February election, Obi called on the court to declare him the president-elect, and order the INEC to issue him a certificate of return. He urged the court to void the certificate of return “wrongly” issued to Tinubu. In his fifth prayer, another alternative prayer, he called on the court to nullify the election which he said was conducted without compliance with the electoral law, and order a fresh poll.

Atiku’s case against Tinubu, INEC

Few days later, Atiku Abubakar informed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja that INEC was wrong to have returned Bola Tinubu as the Presidentelect in the election . Atiku’s position was contained in a petition marked CA/PEPC/05/2023 and filed before the petition. Listed as respondents in the petition are INEC, Tinubu and the APC. The petitioners through their legal team led by Chief J.K. Gadzama SAN are challenging the outcome of the presidential election. The petitioners however, reproduced the results of the said election wherein INEC declared Tinubu to have polled 8,794,726 and Atiku polled 6,984,520. They submitted that going by the results, INEC wrongly returned Tinubu as the winner of the election. They however prayed the Tribunal to declare the said result as invalid. They further submitted that on the face of the form EC8S (A), there are calculation errors as shown and contained in the report of the statisticians. The petitioners said they will be relying on the said result as declared by INEC. In the ground one, the petitioners submitted that the election of Tinubu is invalid by reason of noncompliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022. They added that INEC failed to electronically transmit the election results. The petitioners argued that INEC failed to comply with the provisions of Section 66 of the Electoral Act which incorporated Section 134 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 in wrongfully, unlawfully, illegality and unconstitutionally returning Tinubu. The petitioners contended that the return of Tinubu as duly elected to the office of the President given the margin of lead and the Permanent Voters Card collected is undue wrongful. In their ground two, the petitioners argued that the election of Tinubu is invalid by reason of corrupt practices. They submitted that the election conducted by INEC is invalid by reason of corrupt practices. They further added that the collation of election results in all the states of the Federation was manipulated by INEC through the deliberate suppression and discounting of the lawful votes of the petitioners while inflating the scores of Tinubu and APC. They added that the manipulation range from suppression of votes, manipulation of ballots and ballot boxes manipulation of BVAS machines , manipulation of accreditation and collation, manipulation of election material delivery and manipulation of election material reverse logistics and intimidation and harassment of voters . Others highlighted by the petitioners are massive thumb printing of ballot papers, destruction of electoral materials, hijack of electoral materials, mutilations, cancellations and over writings on results sheets and inflation, deflation of scores, and wrong entries in result sheets. In ground three, the petitioners argued that Tinubu is not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election. The petitioners submitted evidence at the hearing to show that the result of the election as announced by INEC and especially the votes allocated to Tinubu do not represent the lawful valid votes cast at the election. In ground four, the petitioners contended that Tinubu was at the time of the election not qualified to contest the election, not having a constitutional threshold. The petitioners however prayed the Tribunal to determine that Tinubu was not duly elected by a majority of votes cast in the election and there his declaration and return by INEC is unlawful, wrongful, unconstitutional, null and void. They pray the Court in the alternative to direct INEC to conduct a second election between Atiku and TInubu. Also in the further alternative, the petitioners want the Tribunal to order that the election to the office of the President held on February 25 be nullified and a fresh election ordered.

APC’s response

Responding to LP’s petition, the APC asked the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, to dismiss the petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the president-elect in the February 25 presidential election. In its preliminary objection filed against the petition of LP, the ruling party, the 4th respondent in the petition, urged the PEPC to reject the petition in its notice of objection marked: CA/PEPC/03/2023 and filed by the legal team of the party led by Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN. In the objection, the party asked the tribunal to dismiss the petition with substantial cost on the grounds that it lacked merit and was frivolous. APC asked the court to dismiss the suit on the ground that Obi, the 1st petitioner, lacked requisite “locus standi” to institute the petition because he was not a member of LP at least 30 days to the party’s presidential primary to be validly sponsored by the party. It said: “The 1st petitioner (Obi) was a member of PDP until May 24, 2022. 1st petitioner was screened as a presidential aspirant of the PDP in Apni 2022. The 1st petitioner participated and was cleared to contest the presidential election while being a member of the PDP. “1st petitioner purportedly resigned his membership of PDP on May 24, 2022 to purportedly join the 2nd petitioner (Labour Party) on May 27, 2022. “2nd petitioner conducted its presidential primary on May 30, 2022 which purportedly produced 1st petitioner as its candidate, which time contravened Section 77(3) of the Electoral Act for him to contest the primary election as a member of the 2nd petitioner.” The party argued that Obi was not a member of LP at the time of his alleged sponsorship. The APC argued that “by the mandatory provisions of Section 77 (1) (2) and (3) of the Electoral Act 2022, a political party shall maintain a register and shall make such register available to INEC not later than 30 days before the date fixed for the party primaries, congresses and convention.” It stated further that all the PDP’s presidential candidates were screened on 29 April 29, an exercise Obi participated in and cleared to contest while being a member of the party. It further argued that the petition was incompetent since Obi’s name could not have been in LP’s register made available to INEC at the time he joined the party. The APC equally argued that the petition was improperly constituted having failed to join Atiku Abubakar and PDP who were necessary parties to be affected by the reliefs sought “By Paragraph 17 of the petition, the petitioners, on their own, stated that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar came second in the presidential election with 6,984,520 votes as against the petitioners who came third with 6,101,533 votes; “At Paragraph 102 (ii) of the petition, the petitioners urged the tribunal to determine that 1st petitioner scored the majority of lawful votes without joining Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the petition. “For the tribunal to grant prayer (iii) of the petitioners, the tribunal must have set aside the scores and election of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar must be heard before his votes can be discountenanced by the tribunal,” it said. The party said the petition and the identified paragraphs were in breach of the mandatory provisions of Paragraph 4(1)(D) of the 1st Schedule to the Electoral Act, 2022. According to APC, Paragraphs 60 — 77 of the petition are non-specific, vague and/or nebulous and thereby incompetent contrary to Paragraph 4(1)(d) of the Ist Schedule to the Electoral Act, 2022. It said that the allegations of non-compliance must be made distinctly and proved on a polling unit basis but none was specified or provided in any of the paragraphs of the petition. “Paragraphs 59-60 of the petition disclose no identity or particulars of scores and polling units supplied in 18,088 units mentioned therein,” it added. The party, therefore, argued that the tribunal lacked the requisite jurisdiction to entertain pre-election complaints embedded in the petition as presently constituted, among other arguments. The APC urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition with substantial cost as the same was devoid of any merit and founded. Furthermore, the APC has told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, to dismiss the petition filed by the PDP challenging the election of Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 presidential poll. The party told the tribunal to reject the petition in its notice of preliminary objection marked: CA/PEPC/A/05/2023. The APC, through its lead counsel, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) said the Court has no jurisdiction to adjudicate on the petitioners’ allegation predicated on ground (d) in paragraph 16 of the petition and the associated/related paragraph 146 of the petition which lacks necessary facts or particulars as required by Paragraph 4(1)(d) of the Rules of procedure for election petition (First Schedule to the Electoral Act, 2022). Atiku Abubakar and his party, in their petition, joined INEC, Tinubu and the APC as first to third respondents. The Petitioners stated in their petition that INEC wrongly returned Tinubu as the winner of the election, allocating to him 8, 794, 726 votes. Setting out the grounds of the petition by the petitioners’ lead counsel, Joe-Kyari Gadzama (SAN), the petitioners stated that Tinubu’s election is invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, corrupt practices and that Tinubu was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the Election. While arguing that Tinubu was, at the time of the Election not qualified to contest the Election, Atiku and the PDP aver that the February 25 Presidential election was not conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, and other extant laws and that the non-compliance substantially affected the result of the Election, in that Tinubu ought not to have been declared or returned as the winner of the Election. They specifically argued that the election was not conducted in compliance with the provisions of, “Sections 47(2) & (3), 60(1), (2) & (5), 64(4)(a) & (b), 64(5), (6), (7) & (8), 71 and 73 of the Electoral Act, Paragraphs 3.3.0 and 3.4.0 of the 1st Respondent’s published Manual for Election Officials 2023 (“INEC Manual” or “Manual”), and Paragraphs 19, 35, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, 47, 48, 50, and 62 of the 1st Respondent’s published Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections 2022 (“INEC Regulations” or “Regulations” or “Regulations and Guidelines”). They state that INEC failed to comply with its own Guidelines to transmit results and accreditation data directly and real-time to the IReV and its electronic collation system/storage device before the hasty return and announcement of Tinubu as the winner of the Election on March 1, 2023 and contend that by the combined provisions of the Electoral Act, the INEC Regulations and Guidelines and the INEC Manual, the votes collated at the polling units are to be electronically transmitted with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) directly and real-time to the INEC electronic collation system and IReV portal. The Petitioners submitted that INEC, having set the parameters, did not ensure compliance with the electronic transmission of accreditation data and results in the Election to create opportunity for manipulation of figures to the advantage of Tinubu and the APC and added that, they will lead evidence at the hearing to show that there were no technical “glitches” that prevented the upload and transmission of the polling units results and the accreditation data of the Presidential Election to the electronic collation system and the IReV portal. They further state that as of 1st March 2023, when INEC returned the Tinubu as the winner of the Election, the entire results and accreditation data from the polling units had not been transmitted and uploaded to its electronic collation system/storage device, created/acquired for the purpose of electronically collating the results of the Election. The petitioners aver that Tinubu failed to score at least one quarter (25%) of the votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as mandatorily required by the 1999 Constitution and that INEC ought not to have declared Tinubu as the winner of the Election. The Petitioners pray against the Respondents jointly and severally, “That it may be determined that the 2nd Respondent was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast in the Election and therefore the declaration and return of the 2nd Respondent by the 1st Respondent as the winner of the Presidential Election conducted on the 25th day of February, 2023 is unlawful, wrongful, unconstitutional, undue, null and void and of no effect whatsoever. “That it may be determined that the return of the 2nd Respondent by the 1st Respondent was wrongful, unlawful, undue, null and void having not satisfied the requirements of the Electoral Act 2022 and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) which mandatorily requires the 2nd Respondent to score not less than one quarter (25%) of the lawful votes cast at the Election in each of at least two-thirds of all the States in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. “That it may be determined that the 2nd Respondent was at the time of the election not qualified to contest the said election” and in the alternative, “the 1st Petitioner, having scored the majority of lawful votes cast at the Presidential election of Saturday, 25th February, 2023, be returned as the winner of the said election and be sworn in as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”. They also pray for an Order directing INEC to conduct a second election (run-off) between Atiku Abubakar and Tinubu and in further alternative, that the election to the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria held on 25th February, 2023 be nullified and a fresh election (re-run) ordered. But the APC, in its preliminary objection, argued that the Petitioners’ paragraph 146 in support of Ground 4 on non-qualification is vague, bear and meaningless as having the constitutional threshold is not part of the requirement to contest an election. It said the Respondent pasted in the relevant constituency, particulars of the Respondent for the notice of the general public long before the holding of the election under reference to enable action to be taken by any member of the public (including the petitioners) to challenge the 2nd Respondent’s claim and qualification and argued that, the petitioners failed and/or neglected to challenge the validity of Tinubu’s claim regarding his educational qualification as the Ground stated in the said Petition has no particulars or specific infractions constituting non-qualification. It added that PDP and Atiku Abubakar’s petition discloses no reasonable cause of action or any cause of action at all. According to the party, allegations of non-compliance must be made distinctly and proved on polling unit basis and added, “In the entire petition and/ or the itemized paragraphs (stated in ground seven herein), Petitioners did not provide the particulars of polling unit(s) where any irregularity or non–compliance took place. “Failure of the petitioners to plead with specificity the particulars in terms of names, codes and/or polling units where the alleged malpractices, noncompliance, irregularities, took place is a fundamental violation of paragraph 4(1)(d) of the 1st Schedule to the Electoral Act, 2022, which fact renders the petition incompetent and an abuse of court process”. The Petition as presently constituted, the party said, is devoid of necessary particulars/information to support allegations of corrupt practices, violence and non – compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act. It said the petition of Atiku and his party discloses no reasonable cause of action; having regard to the paucity of the facts pleaded to be relied upon in proof of each of the 4 grounds on which the petition is premised, adding that the 2nd Respondent won the election which is the subject matter of this petition by a majority of lawful votes cast and was duly and properly returned as elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by INEC and in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). The party said, in the instant election no result of any polling unit where BVAS machine failed to function was collated to declare the 2nd Respondent winner of the election and all results together with the accreditation data were duly and appropriately transmitted from the various polling units and none of the votes rejected by the 1st Respondent collated in favour of the Respondent adding that INEC was not in breach of any provision of the law including Sections, 50, 60 and 60(4) and (5) of the Electoral Act in the collation and declaration of the result of the election. “It is not true that the 1st Respondent failed to transmit by uploading the result and accreditation data from the polling units directly by BVAS to the 1st Respondent’s electronic collation system and that, there were no irregularities such as over-voting or any other electoral infraction in the polling units where the 2nd Respondents won the election. APC said, the results declared by the INEC in the polling unit where Tinubu won represents the lawful votes cast by the electorates. According to APC , Tinubu was duly elected by a majority of the lawful votes cast at the presidential election held on 25th February, 2023 and scored the highest number of votes as well as one quarter of lawful votes at the election in each of at least two – thirds of all the states in the Federation. It held that, candidate who scored majority of the votes cast at a Presidential Election and secured onequarter of the votes cast at the election in at least two-thirds of all the States in the Federation, need not obtained twenty-five percent of the votes cast in the FCT to be entitled to be declared winner of the election. That, the inclusion or addition of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja by the provision of the Constitution did not attach special or unique condition or recognition to the Federal Capital Territory but to give Federal Capital Territory parallel recognition with other states of the Federation. “The declaration and return of the 2nd Respondent as the winner of the election was valid, not hasty or wrongful as alleged by the Petitioners”, APC said and further avers that the election won by Tinubu was valid, free and fair and it is not invalid by reason of corrupt practices or any other electoral infraction. It further held that Tinubu was eminently qualified to contest the Presidential election and met the constitutional threshold and added that, the petition by Atiku and PDP is grossly incompetent, an abuse of the Court Process, lacks merit and liable to be dismissed with substantial cost. The tribunal is however, yet to fix the date when it will commence full hearing