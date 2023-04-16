Legal fireworks as tribunals receive tonnes of petitions

Legal fireworks have commenced at the Court of Appeal, Abuja and various elections petition tribunals in various states of the country over about 400 suits filed by candidates and political parties disputing the outcome of the February 25 and March 18 elections. Pursuant to Section 132 (7&8) of the Electoral Act 2022, aggrieved candidates must file their petitions within 21 days after the date of the declaration of result of the elections, and the tribunals shall deliver judgments in writing within six months from the date of the filing of the petitions.

Besides the challenge of the results of the presidential election by the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, the election of over 20 governors-elect, federal and state lawmakers elect are also being contested in various states. Abia State has the highest number of petitions with about 60, at the commencement of the State Election Petition Tribunal sitting last week at the State High Court Complex in Umuahia. Statistics obtained from the Tribunal Secretariat in Umuahia, showed in the breakdown that the three senatorial seats have nine petitions from PDP, APC and LP. The House of Representatives election has the highest number of challengers with 26 petitions followed by the House of Assembly with 23.

The governorship seat has the least petitions of two cases from APC and PDP, which took the fourth and second positions behind LP. Abia is trailed by Lagos and Enugu states where 48 and 46 petitions were filed respectively. LP governorship candidate in the governorship polls, Gbolahan Rhodes Vivour and his counterpart in the PDP, Dr. Abdulaziz Olajide Adediran, are individually seeking to sack the governor-elect on the platform of the APC, Mr. Babatunde Sanwo-Olu. Similarly, 26 petitions were filed against the House of Representatives election, five against the Senate and 13 contesting state Assembly seats. In Enugu, besides the petitions against lawmakers-elect to the National Assembly and state levels, the declaration of the PDP candidate, Peter Mbah, as governorelect, is being challenged by Uche Ugwu of the APC; Chijioker Edoga of the LP and Frank Nweke of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Twenty-two cases were filed before the Oyo State Election Petition Tribunal. The PDP filed two petitions for the senatorial election while three were filed by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and one by Accord Party. Out of the 14 House of Representatives seats in the state, 13 are being contested; 10 by the PDP that lost to APC, while one by Accord Party is also being contested. The ANPP candidates in the 10 federal constituencies are also aligning with the PDP against the APC. The Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal said it has so far received 19 petitions from various candidates and political parties challenging the outcome of the just concluded general elections in the State.