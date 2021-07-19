Legal implications (if any) of Gov. Bello Matawalle’s defection from PDP to APC

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK

Kasiemobi Oranugo (Esq.)

Does GMM’s defection from PDP to APC amount to any breach of duty/obligation to the PDP, constitutionally/statutorily, morally and/ or contractually?

GOVERNOR MATAWALLE’S DEFECTION: ANY BREACH OF MORAL OBLIGATION TO THE PDP?

Morally speaking, GMM owes the PDP moral obligation to finish his tenure as a governor in the party, having won the election through that platform.

However, moral obligation is a duty which is valid and binding in conscience and according to natural justice but it is not recognized by the law as adequate to set in motion the machinery of justice.

It is a duty which rests upon ethical considerations alone and is not imposed or enforced by positive law. See the case of KABIRU AIR LTD V. MOHAMMED (2014) LPELR – 23614 (CA).

Similarly, in this same case, the intermediate court, per Abiru, J.C.A. (as he then was), enthused further as follows: “There is a saying in jurisprudence that law and morality are not synonymous.

Hence, an act that is morally reprehensible m ay not be legally punishable. Attorney- General Federation V. Abubakar (2007) 10 NWLR (Pt. 1041) 1. The Supreme Court has stated over and over that the court is for espousing the law and not a place for sentiments and that sentiments commands no place in judicial adjudication.”

GOVERNOR MATAWALLE’S DEFECTION: ANY BREACH OF CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATION TO PDP?

Before we x-ray the issue of whether there is any breach of contract from such defection, it will be pertinent to look at the meaning of contract.

The Court of Appeal, per Bage, J.C.A, (as he then was), in the case of ATOYEBI V. BARCLAYS BANK PLC & ANOR. (2015) LPELR – 26025 (CA), imprimatured thoroughly on the definition of a contract as follows:

“The definition of the word “contract” in Black’s Law Dictionary (9th edition) at page 365 -366 is in this context most generally illuminating as it extensively captures and distinguishes the arrangement between the parties in the ordinary course of banking business as:

(1) An agreement between two or more parties creating obligations that are enforceable or otherwise recognizable at law (a binding contract).

(2) The writing that sets forth such an agreement (a contract is valid under the law of the residence of the party wishing to enforce the contract).

The term contract has been used indifferently to refer to three different things:

(1) The series of operative acts by the parties resulting in new legal relations:

(2) The physical document executed by the parties as the lasting evidence of their having performed the necessary operative acts and also as an operative fact in itself;

(3) The legal relations resulting from the operative acts, consisting of a right or rights in personam and their corresponding duties, accompanied by certain powers, privileges, and immunities.

The sum of these legal relations is often called “obligation”. “A contract is a promise or a set of promises, for breach of which the law gives a remedy, or the performance of which the law in some way recognizes as a duty.

This definition may not be entirely satisfactory since it requires a subsequent definition of the circumstances under which the law does in fact attach legal obligation to promises.

But if a definition were attempted which should cover these operative facts, it would require compressing the entire law relating to the formation of contracts into a single sentence.”

The term “contract” is also used by law, persons and lawyers alike to refer to a document in which the terms of a contract are written.

Use of the word in this sense is by no means improper so long as it is dearly understood that rules of law utilizing the concept “contract” rarely refer to the writing itself. Usually, the reference is to the agreement; the writing being merely a memorial of the agreement.”

(3) A promise or set of promises by a party to a transaction enforceable or otherwise recognizable at law; the writing expressing that promise or set of promises…

The promissory element present in every contact is stressed in a widely quoted definition: “A contract is a promise, or set of promises, for breach of which the law gives a remedy, or the performance of which the law in some way recognizes as a duty.

Frequently the promise is coupled with other elements such as physical acts, recitals of fact and the immediate transfer of property interests. In ordinary usage the contract is not the promise alone, but the entire complex of these elements.

(4) Broadly, any legal duty or set of duties not imposed by law of tort; esp., a duty created by a decree or declaration of a Court (an obligation of record, as a judgments, recognizance, or the like is included within the term “contract”.

(5) The body of law dealing with agreements and exchange the general theory of contract

(6) The terms of an agreement, or any particular term (there was no express contract about when the money was payable).

(7) Sometimes the word “contract” is used to designate a transaction involving the exchange of goods or land for money. When money is exchanged for goods, this constitutes a sale. When money is exchanged for land, this constitutes a conveyance.

Sales and conveyances may be the result of a previous contract but they are not the contracts in themselves

There is no undertaking or commitment to do or refrain from doing anything in the future.

This indispensable element of contract is missing. (8) Loosely, an enforceable agreement between two or more parties to do or not to do a thing or set of things; a compact (when they finally agreed, they had a contract).”

From the above definitions, it is crystal clear that GMM had a contractual relationship/ obligation with/to PDP, the constitutional/ statutory platform through which he was elected.

Before the governor was elected the flagbearer of the party, and after being elected, through legal/constitutional agreement, he entered into a contractual relationship with PDP and having acted contrary to the terms of the contract, the PDP could sue him and claim damages for breach of contract.

In the case of AHMED & ORS V. CBN (2012) LPELR – 9341 (SC), the Supreme Court, per Adekeye, J.S.C., held as follows on when a contract will be discharged by breach: “A contract will be discharged by breach when the party in breach had acted contrary to the terms of the contract either 1. By non performance or 2. By performing the contract not in accordance with its terms or 3. By wrongful repudiation of the contract.

A party who has performed the contract in consonance with its terms cannot be said to have been in breach thereof – Pan Bisbilder (Nig.) Ltd. V. First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. (2000) pg. 1.”

Accordingly, in the consideration of remedies for breach of contract, the options open to a party to valid contract is an action for damages in breach of the contract.

See the cases of NWAOLISAH V. NWABUFOH (2011) LPELR – 2115 (SC), BEN-NELSON (NIG) LTD. V. MORO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, KWARA STATE (2001) 8 NWLR Part 1037 pg. 623.

Finally, I humbly refer to the famous and immortal observations of Lord Holt, as reechoed by Justice Chukwudifu Akunne Oputa, J.S.C. in the case case of THOMAS & ORS OLUFOSOYE (1986) LPELR -3237 (SC), Ipsissima Verba: “If men will multiply injuries, actions must be multiplied too, for every man that is injured ought to get a recompense.”

