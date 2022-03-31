News

Legal profession in urgent need of sanitisation – Body of Benchers

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

*Olanipekun (SAN) takes over leadership of Body

The Body of Benchers (BOB) Thursday expressed concern about the state of affairs in the nation’s legal profession and noted that it requires urgent sanitisation to enable it to retain its noble status.

This was just as a former National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) took over the leadership of the Body.

The Body of Benchers is the highest body in the nation’s legal profession, with the serving Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justices of the Supreme Court, the President of the Court of Appeal, Presiding Justices of the Court of Appeal, Attorneys General, Senior Advocates and among other distinguished legal practitioners as members.

BOB’s new Chairman, Olanipekun, however, assured that the body, under his watch, would do all within its capacity to scrutinise the profession and ensure discipline.

Olanipekun spoke in Abuja shortly after his inauguration as the 50th Chairman of the BOB while Justice Mary Peter Odili was sworn in as the group’s Vice Chairman.

Olanipekun, who is the immediate past Vice Chairman of the BOB, hailed his predecessors in office, who he noted, laid a solid foundation and assured that he would build on the foundation he inherited.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NFIU tenders report on Magu to probe panel

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), yesterday, tendered an indicting report on the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to the Presidential Investigation Panel probing allegations of corruption against him.   A source close to the Justice Ayo Salami-led probe panel, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said […]
News

Battle against gender violence takes centre stage in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Mrs. Adora Madubueze and her three daughters cannot stop recounting to whoever cares to listen; the story of abuse and deprivation they have had to endure since her husband died four years ago. Her major sin is that she couldn’t give her husband a male child and since after the death of her husband her […]
News Top Stories

Currency swap: CBN sells 3.69bn Yuan in three years

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it sold a total of Chinese Yuan (CNY) 3.69 billion between July 2018, when the Bilateral Currency Swap Agreement (BCSA) between  the apex bank and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) commenced, and June 2021.   The CBN, which disclosed this in its 2021 Financial Markets Department […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica