Legal profession needs urgent overhaul – Body of Benchers

The Body of Benchers (BOB) yesterday expressed concern about the state of affairs in the nation’s legal profession and noted that it requires urgent sanitisation to enable it retain its noble status. This was just as a former National President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), took over the leadership of the Body.

The Body of Benchers is the highest body in the nation’s legal profession, with the serving Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justices of the Supreme Court, the President of the Court of Appeal, Presiding Justices of the Court of Appeal, Attorneys General, Senior Advocates and among other distinguished legal practitioners as members.

BOB’s new Chairman, Olanipekun, however, assured that the body, under his watch, would do all within its capacity to scrutinise the profession and ensure discipline. Olanipekun spoke in Abuja, after his inauguration as the 50th Chairman of the BOB while Justice Mary Peter Odili was sworn in as the group’s Vice Chairman. Olanipekun who is the immediate past Vice Chairman of the BOB, hailed his predecessors in office, who he noted, laid solid foundation and assured that he would build on the foundation he inherited.

