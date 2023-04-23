Law

Legal tussle over Isheri-Oke disputed land shifts to Supreme Court

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

The legal tussle between the Ikumoworo and Olofin families over the Isheri-Oke disputed land has been taken to the Supreme Court. The land in contention is situated at Old Olowora Road, Isheri-oke, Lagos State. In its appeal instituted before the Supreme Court over the judgement delivered by the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal which on March 16, 2022, upturned the judgment delivered by Justice Yetunde Idowu in favour of Princess Josephine Momoh, Ikumoworo family’s lawyer, Princess Josephine Momoh, stated that “The court erred in law when it held that the testimony of the appellant on the traditional history of the Ikumoworo family was very porous and inconclusive because neither PW2 nor PW4 testified on the details of intervening owners through whom they claimed the land, and thereby came to a perverse decision occasioning a serious miscarriage of justice to the appellant. “The pleadings and evidence of PW2 and PW4 agree on the fact that their progenitor was Ikumoworo and that he deforested a large portion of land, including the land in dispute.

“The evidence of subsequent or intervening owners of part of the land in dispute cannot override or be superior to the evidence given of the first settler and founder of the large parcel of land including the land in dispute. “Therefore the Justices of the Court below did not properly evaluate the evidence of the traditional history of the family as the owner of the land in dispute.

“The Court of Appeal erred in law when on page 30 of its judgment it relied on the judgments tendered as Exhibit N, 0, 01 & Y to find in favour of the respondents as the owner of the land in dispute and thereby came to a perverse decision occasioning a serious miscarriage of justice to the appellant.” It would be recalled that Justice Idowu of a Lagos High Court, had on July 16, 2009, delivered a judgement in the suit designated ID/1664/1999 filed by Princess Momoh against Oba Nurudeen Adekanbi, the Olofin of Isheri for himself and on behalf of Olofin family, restraining them from trespassing on the disputed land.

Aside from the traditional ruler, others in the suit are; Mr. Lasisi Kudoro, Mr. Bashiru Kudoro for themselves and on behalf of the other members of Kudoro’s family, as well as Akin Kudoro Adisa Adejonwo, Mr Yinka Ajenifuja and Unknown trespassers/as first to fifth respondents respectively. Momoh, the claimant at the lower court had prayed the court for a declaration that the claimant as Attorney for the Kumoworo family is entitled to the statutory right of occupancy over all that piece or parcel of land situated, lying and being at Isheri, Lagos State of Nigeria which land was released to the original owners by the Lagos State Government and which land is more particularly described and edged ‘RED’ on the attached survey plan No. TJ/LA/114/76 dated 26th December 1976 and made by Surveyor J. Theophilus John, licensed Surveyor and composite plan No. OYE/452/052/056/03 made by Surveyor B. Olusanya licensed Surveyor. Justice Idowu had held that “I find the evidence of the claimant and witnesses to be cogent and highly probable, as opposed to the confused and contradictory evidence of defendants and witnesses.

“I am inclined to exercise my discretion in favour of the claimant. The declaration sought is accordingly granted. I am unable to grant the prayer of the defendants/ counter-claimants in the sought declaration. “The equitable interest and possession of the claimant within the purview of the provisions of Section 34(5) and (6) of Land Act 1976, and she would be entitled to the statutory right of occupancy respect of the disputed land. “I hold that the claimant was in possession of the land before the defendants trespassed thereon. “Trespass is actionable per so without proof of damages. On the issue of general and special damages and the claimant has claimed N990,000.00.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Law

LegalTech unveils virtual conference for lawyers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following ravaging COVID-19 pandemic on economies of the world, there has been an increased pivot in the use and adoption of technology across several industries where hitherto technology was a mere tool and not a driver of day-to-day operations.   However, the world has changed forever and it is imperative that this paradigm shift is […]
Law

SERAP sues Buhari over misappropriation of N6trn NDDC’s fund

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari before Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja “over his failure to publish names of those indicted in the alleged misappropriation of over N6 trillion in the running of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)”.   The Attorney General of […]
Law

Lawyers in defence of Buhari’s Executive Order 10

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU writes

‘Autonomy’ll guarantee judiciary’s independence’   AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have sharply disagreed with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over his assertion that implementation of the Executive Order 10 which permits deduction of funds from each state’s account to finance judiciary will destroy criminal justice system in states   Some senior lawyers have faulted […]

Leave a Comment