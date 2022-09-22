Legal Year: Chief Judge speaks on financial autonomy for judiciary

Abia State Chief Judge, Justice Onuoha Arisa Kalu Ogwe, has used the occasion of the 2022/2023 legal year of the state judiciary to explain the contentious issue of financial autonomy for the judiciary which took the front burner at the event yesterday. In the address, Justice Ogwe said, “many have misunderstood what it is all about.

The idea is not a superiority contest between the Judiciary and the Executive, but a vehicle of enhancing development across the arms. It is indeed, about budgetary independence.” According to the CJ, “Each year budgetary provisions are projected for the three arms of government- Executive, Legislature and Judiciary. The approved estimates are signed into law by the Governors as passed by the Legislature”. He explained that the judiciary has three areas, personnel, overhead and capital. “The Executive has been funding personnel and overhead to some extent. But capital has suffered zero allocation over the years.”

