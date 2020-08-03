Law

LegalTech unveils virtual conference for lawyers

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Following ravaging COVID-19 pandemic on economies of the world, there has been an increased pivot in the use and adoption of technology across several industries where hitherto technology was a mere tool and not a driver of day-to-day operations.

 

However, the world has changed forever and it is imperative that this paradigm shift is accentuated by current realities of how individuals, organizations, institutions and governments work and interact.

 

The realization that the operation of businesses and delivery of services cannot go back to pre- COVID-19 ways of providing goods and services has motivated putting together the first Legal Technologies Virtual Conference, by Nigeria’s foremost LegalTech company, LawPavilion Business Solutions Limited in conjunction with Telnet Group, Nigeria’s leading digital transformation company, to be held on 13th -14th August, 2020.

 

The conference which will be available to participants from all around the world through Zoom video conferencing app features a line-up of erudite judges and legal practitioners in both public and private sectors.

 

Keynote address will be delivered by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. Other dignitaries at the virtual conference include the nation’s Chief Justice, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed, Senate President, Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; President of the Nigerian Bar Association and other captains of industry and legal luminaries. In a briefing in Lagos, Managing Director of LawPavilion Business Solu-tions, Mr. Ope Olugasa said Law Pavilion has been at the forefront of providing and improving access to digital tools for the legal services industry in the last two years. This, he said became imperative to leverage technology to accelerate access to justice for Nigerians and organizations interested in doing business in the country.

 

Speaking further, Olugasa stated that while the general public tended to think of the judiciary as the least visible or important arm of government, the role of the judiciary comprising of judges, lawyers, arbitrators, mediators and legal institutions in economic growth and development was critical especially where justice system was fraught with inefficiencies and inadequacies, hence, a stunted economic growth.

 

He pointed out that for example, in today’s global market, true wealth was no longer in only expansive real estate or tangible cash, but in holding intangible intellectual property as economies which would not accord enough recognition and protection of law to intellectual property stood a genuine risk of not being at par with other economies.

 

The conference, which will span over 2 days comprise a keynote lecture and panel discussions on the role of an efficient justice system in driving the wheel of innovation and economic growth, with panelists such as Justices Olukayode Ariwoola (JSC), Amina Augie (JSC), Dr Babatunde Ajibade SAN, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, AG Ekiti State, Mr. Folorunsho Aliu, Group MD of Telnet Nigeria Ltd and Mr. Gbenga Sesan, CEO Paradigm Initiatives.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

‘Pupilage’ll empower young lawyer to reach peak in law’

Posted on Author JOHN CHIKEZIE,

Oludare Onakoya is an alumnus of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State. Onakoya was called to Bar on 30th November, 2016. In this interview with JOHN CHIKEZIE, Onakoya shares his law journey   Background My name is Oludare Onakoya, an indigene of Ijebu Igbo in Ogun State. I am from a family of five. […]
Law

A2J congratulates Apkata, says it’s time NBA rises from ashes

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A Human Rights Group, Access to Justice (A2J) has congratulated the newly-elected Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Mr. Olumide Akpata over his victory at the recently concluded NBA polls. The Non-Governmental Organisation, in a statement, said that the public confidence in justice institutions is possibly at an all-time low and references to the stature of Nigeria’s justice institutions […]
Law

Court convict captain, firm for illegal petrol dealings

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

J ustice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced Captain Peter Okomi, a firm, Moyitok Nigeria Ltd and a vessel, M. V. Agbeke, to three years imprisonment for illegal petroleum products. The convicts were prosecuted by the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: