LegalTech unveils virtual conference for lawyers

Following ravaging COVID-19 pandemic on economies of the world, there has been an increased pivot in the use and adoption of technology across several industries where hitherto technology was a mere tool and not a driver of day-to-day operations.

However, the world has changed forever and it is imperative that this paradigm shift is accentuated by current realities of how individuals, organizations, institutions and governments work and interact.

The realization that the operation of businesses and delivery of services cannot go back to pre- COVID-19 ways of providing goods and services has motivated putting together the first Legal Technologies Virtual Conference, by Nigeria’s foremost LegalTech company, LawPavilion Business Solutions Limited in conjunction with Telnet Group, Nigeria’s leading digital transformation company, to be held on 13th -14th August, 2020.

The conference which will be available to participants from all around the world through Zoom video conferencing app features a line-up of erudite judges and legal practitioners in both public and private sectors.

Keynote address will be delivered by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. Other dignitaries at the virtual conference include the nation’s Chief Justice, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed, Senate President, Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; President of the Nigerian Bar Association and other captains of industry and legal luminaries. In a briefing in Lagos, Managing Director of LawPavilion Business Solu-tions, Mr. Ope Olugasa said Law Pavilion has been at the forefront of providing and improving access to digital tools for the legal services industry in the last two years. This, he said became imperative to leverage technology to accelerate access to justice for Nigerians and organizations interested in doing business in the country.

Speaking further, Olugasa stated that while the general public tended to think of the judiciary as the least visible or important arm of government, the role of the judiciary comprising of judges, lawyers, arbitrators, mediators and legal institutions in economic growth and development was critical especially where justice system was fraught with inefficiencies and inadequacies, hence, a stunted economic growth.

He pointed out that for example, in today’s global market, true wealth was no longer in only expansive real estate or tangible cash, but in holding intangible intellectual property as economies which would not accord enough recognition and protection of law to intellectual property stood a genuine risk of not being at par with other economies.

The conference, which will span over 2 days comprise a keynote lecture and panel discussions on the role of an efficient justice system in driving the wheel of innovation and economic growth, with panelists such as Justices Olukayode Ariwoola (JSC), Amina Augie (JSC), Dr Babatunde Ajibade SAN, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, AG Ekiti State, Mr. Folorunsho Aliu, Group MD of Telnet Nigeria Ltd and Mr. Gbenga Sesan, CEO Paradigm Initiatives.

