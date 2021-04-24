Arts & Entertainments

Legend Reality TV Show, Season 2 to commence soon

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Legend reality TV show a program that focuses on harnessing the stories of exploits; pains and gains of potential African business entrepreneurs will soon hit the air waves. The organisers, Delaquine Services, commends all the brand that has indicated interest to support the show as they appeal to sponsors to come on board and support them in assisting more entrepreneurs.

In.a press release signed on behalf of the organisers, Mr. Aquinas Cosmas the head of programs stated that the corporate brands’ supports are premised on the anticipated media mileage the show will avail to its supporting brands and the role it is strategically playing towards youth development and nation building.

Cosmas stated further that the program is an african themed Reality TV Show that focuses on harnessing the stories of exploits; pains and gains of African business and career heroes, using the lessons from their mistakes and success to lessen the learning curves for the hearer and in the end to challenge and inspire the contestants and viewers towards making giantstrides with their potentials in their various fields of endeavours.

He officially disclosed that the secured brands’ supporting the show are Checkers Custard; Nigeria’s leading Custard Food, the official breakfast partner of the show while EMO Cosmetics and Perfumes Limited and Vicmore Marketing Resources Limited as the official Fragrance and Body Care partners respectively. On the preparedness of the organisers, Cosmas stated that they ‘ve been a nationwide online pre-selection stage, that contestant will soon be disclosed, likewise the commencement of the main show, the broadcast channel and airing time, will be unveiled on the organizers’ official website and the media. He said the legend reality and career heroes is meant to inspire its contestants and viewers alike towards making giant strides with their potentials in their various fields of endeavours. He concluded by stating that all successful housemates will be kept in a luxury apartment in a highbrow location in Lagos Nigeria for a minimum of 14 days to showcase their entrepreneurial and career skills while competing for a Multi Million Naira Grand Prizes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Laycon identifies one housemate he wants in finals

Posted on Author Reporter

…as GoFundMe for Erica hits N6.1m Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon has said he would like Kiddwaya to be in the finals with him. Laycon said this to Vee who had listed her top five housemates in finals to be, ‘Nengi, Neo, Laycon, Ozo and herself. Responding, Laycon said “I see Kiddwaya in mine.” Laycon […]
Arts & Entertainments

Eyimofe set for Lagos premiere

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Eyimofe, a Nollywood movie which depicts the quest of Nigerians to emigrate to foreign shores for greener pastures, is set for premiere in Lagos on April 18. The premiere of the movie is expected to take place at EbonyLife place in Victoria Island, Lagos, according to a statement by GDN Studios, which belongs to The […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera’s son says she jumped into lake as hunt for actress’ body continues

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

One of the stars from popular American TV drama series, ‘Glee,’ Naya Rivera has been presumed dead after a boating accident. The movie star is said to have gone on a boating trip with her 4-year-old son on a California lake where the sad event took place. According to celebrity scoop magazine, PageSix, Rivera’s son, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica