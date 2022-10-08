Travel & Tourism

Legendary Gold in partnership with AU, others unveilpromotional tools on Africa Celebrates

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

As preparations for the staging of Africa Celebrates, a special event on Africa pioneered by Legendary Gold Limited in partnership with Africa Union (AU), Embassy of Nigeria and Pristine Marketing Group, promotional materials for the celebration, which is billed to hold between October 17 and 22 in Addis Abba, Ehtiopia, have been unveiled.

The materials include TV commercials and website for Africa Celebrates, which, according to the organisers; ’’is aimed at celebrating Africa’s unity in diversity, foster integration through our rich cultural heritage which can be explored as a catalyst for our social economic growth, promote intra and inter – African trade and tourism and encourage Africans and the rest of world to patronise ‘Made in Africa’ by eating our food, wearing our clothes, appreciating our local music, dance and performances.’’ It further stated that; ‘‘activities to mark Africa Celebrates will run for three consecutive days.

The first two days will be dedicated to the five African regions to present performances of their music, dance, cuisine, fashion, arts and crafts to a global audience. ‘‘It will be declared open on October 19, with East, Central and North Africa taking the centre stage. October 20 will see Southern and West Africa taking their turns respectively in performances. ‘’ It also added that there will be two business forums; Africa Talks Business and Investment Forum and Africa Fashion Business Summit which will hold between October 19 and 20. While Africa Fashion reception, which is the gala fashion event holds on October 21. Last year, 30 African countries participated.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

