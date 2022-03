Four days after the 80th birthday was celebrated, Fabio Lanipekun, an accomplished sports journalist has died. An NTA official close to the family confirmed the passing on of the highly respected journalist .

His death is coming just a week after another iconic sports journalist, Sunny Emmanuel Ojagbaese died in the United States. Born as Adesola Lanipekun, he adopted the name ‘Fabio’ from a novel he read while he was a student at the Methodist Boys High School in Lagos.

