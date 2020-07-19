Legends go to war in FA Cup showdown

Two legends of the beautiful game go head-to-head for a remarkable fourth time this season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard in opposing dugouts while their respective teams, Manchester United and Chelsea do battle on the field of play.

This time around what is at stake is not the three points of the marathon called the Premier League or the lesser League Cup, but rather a one-off winner takes all ticket to the final of the prestigious FA Cup.

Incidentally while it is a given that teams will meet in two legs in the league; this evening’s semi-final showdown at Wembley Stadium has been set up by a quirk of the draw and the fact that so far they have been able to get past their foes in previous rounds.

With a solitary ticket up for grabs this means that only one of the most successful sides in the competition will still have an interest in the FA Cup at the end of encounter.

Manchester United has won the world’s oldest knock out competition 12 times, but has not touched the trophy since 2016 when the side then coached by Dutchman Louis van Gaal beat Crystal Palace in the final courtesy of a lone goal scored by Jesse Lingard.

Two years after this triumph ended a nine-year stint in the FA Cup wilderness, the Red Devils again got all the way to the final only to be denied by today’s semi-final opponents, Chelsea who also won 1-0 courtesy of an Eden Hazard penalty.

In denying the Red Devils, the Blues rode their luck for large parts of the game as United pressed, but at the end of the day stout defending and good goalkeeping from the now departed Thibaut Courtois meant that it was Chelsea smiling at the finale.

So it is very clear that United would love nothing better than to get their pound of flesh in their trophy quest which would tie them with Arsenal on 13 victories.

But then the 42-year-old former Blues skipper has an even greater desire to get the better of the Red Devils in this one-off clash; because in all three meetings this campaign he has failed to beat United.

It was Ole’s side that gave Lampard a humbling welcome to his very first Premier League game on August 11, 2019 with a 4-0 hammering at Old Trafford.

United then followed up with a 2-1 win in the League Cup on October 30 before making it a hat trick of victories in the second leg of their league fixture winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea warmed up for this titanic battle with a laboured 1-0 win over already relegated Norwich on Tuesday night while a below par United warmed up with 2-0 over Crystal Palace on Thursday to extend their unbeaten run to 19 games.

With so much riding on the outcome of this game, fans might not see a truly outstanding spectacle of a match especially as Lampard will not want to go down in Chelsea history as the man to have lost four times to the same foe in the same season!

However, although the outcome of the game between the team lying third and fifth on the log is too close to call, perhaps one small advantage for Lampard is the fact that his side has had two extra days to rest and prepare after having played their league game on Tuesday while United played on Thursday.

But before this heavyweight FA Cup clash, two league matches will be played with struggling Bournemouth hoping to pull off an upset in order to boost their survival chances when they host Southampton in the first game; while Leicester is at Tottenham knowing that a defeat could be fatal to their dreams of playing Champions League football next season.

